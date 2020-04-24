Banana Pi BPI-F2P with Sunplus SP7021 industrial control gateway

Developers or businesses looking to install an affordable industrial control gateway may be interested in the Banana Pi BPI-F2P with Sunplus SP7021 chip design, supporting PoE function with PoE module and RS232 and RS485 enabling it to be used as an industrial control Gateway

“SunPlus sp7021 is a revolutionary SoC that has the power of a Linux-grade chip and the integration simplicity of a microcontroller.it with ARM Cortex-A7 Quad core, ARM926 real-time core, 8051 low-power core

Conceived by Sunplus Technology in collaboration with Tibbo Technology, PLUS1 takes all the sophisticated elements typically found in modern industrial-grade embedded Linux chips, adds a plethora of features targeting IoT and industrial control applications, and delivers the resulting design in a simple microcontroller-like package that needs few external components, simplifies the schematic diagram, and reduces the PCB complexity.

SP7021 is a SoC solution of industrial control. It meets customers’full demand on function but with low cost so that will improve customers’ competitiveness in the market. SP7021 provides rich GPIOs, storage and USB interface. And it provides MIPI CSI interface for video input and HDMI interface for video output. It also provides FPGA interface for function extension. SP7021 also has 4 Ethernet ports providing customers a high competitive solution.”

To learn more about the Banana Pi BPI-F2P with Sunplus SP7021 jump over to the Hackster.io website where the project is located, and listed as an “advanced” level.

