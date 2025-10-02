STOP The Tracking: iOS 26 Privacy Settings You MUST Turn Off NOW!

Safeguarding your personal data on iOS 26 is more critical than ever. With increasing concerns about data collection by corporations, data brokers, and governments, taking control of your privacy settings is essential. The video below from Payette Forward provides actionable steps to help you protect your privacy, minimize data exposure, and maintain control over your digital footprint.

Location Services: Manage Who Tracks Your Whereabouts

Your location data is one of the most sensitive pieces of information your device collects. Many apps request access to your location, often without a legitimate need. Adjusting these settings can significantly enhance your privacy:

Set app permissions to “While Using the App” or “Never” instead of “Always” to limit unnecessary tracking.

to “While Using the App” or “Never” instead of “Always” to limit unnecessary tracking. Disable “Precise Location” for most apps to prevent them from pinpointing your exact location.

for most apps to prevent them from pinpointing your exact location. Turn off system services like “Significant Locations” and “Cell Network Search,” which track your movements in the background.

By restricting location access, you reduce the risk of your data being misused while still allowing essential apps to function effectively.

App Permissions: Control Access to Your Personal Data

Apps often request access to sensitive data, such as your contacts, photos, or microphone. While some permissions are necessary for functionality, others may expose you to unnecessary risks. To protect your personal information, consider these steps:

Restrict photo access by allowing apps to access only “Selected Photos” instead of your entire photo library.

by allowing apps to access only “Selected Photos” instead of your entire photo library. Review and revoke permissions for apps that don’t require access to sensitive data, such as your contacts, microphone, or camera.

Taking control of app permissions ensures that only trusted apps can access your personal data, reducing the likelihood of misuse.

System Services: Disable Non-Essential Features

Certain system services on iOS 26 collect data that may not be critical for your device’s operation. Disabling these features can enhance your privacy without compromising functionality. Here’s how to optimize your settings:

Turn off non-essential services like “Apple Pay Merchant Identification” and “Suggestions and Search,” which collect data for convenience but aren’t vital.

like “Apple Pay Merchant Identification” and “Suggestions and Search,” which collect data for convenience but aren’t vital. Keep essential features enabled, such as “Emergency Calls & SOS” and “Find My iPhone,” to ensure safety and security.

This approach minimizes data sharing with Apple and third parties while maintaining the core functionality of your device.

Privacy and Security Settings: Stop Cross-App Tracking

Cross-app tracking allows companies to build detailed profiles of your online behavior, often without your explicit consent. Adjusting these settings can help you regain control over your data:

Disable “Allow Apps to Request to Track” under Privacy settings to prevent apps from tracking your activity across other apps and websites.

under Privacy settings to prevent apps from tracking your activity across other apps and websites. Turn off “Personalized Ads” in the Apple Advertising section to stop targeted advertising based on your behavior.

in the Apple Advertising section to stop targeted advertising based on your behavior. Enable the “App Privacy Report” to monitor how apps use your data and ensure they comply with your preferences.

These measures help you stay informed and limit the amount of data apps can collect about you, enhancing your overall privacy.

Data Collection Risks: Why It Matters

Even anonymized data can reveal your identity when combined with other datasets. For example, apps like TikTok have raised concerns due to their extensive data access, which could be exploited. By limiting permissions and disabling unnecessary features, you reduce the risk of your data being misused or exposed. This proactive approach ensures that your personal information remains secure, even in an increasingly data-driven world.

Additional Protections: Strengthen Your Device’s Security

Beyond adjusting privacy settings, there are additional steps you can take to secure your device and data. These measures provide an extra layer of protection:

Enable “Stolen Device Protection” to delay unauthorized changes to your Apple ID, making it harder for thieves to access your account.

to delay unauthorized changes to your Apple ID, making it harder for thieves to access your account. Adjust “Wired Accessories” settings to prevent juice-jacking, a method of data theft through compromised charging stations.

to prevent juice-jacking, a method of data theft through compromised charging stations. Use strong passcodes and enable Face ID or Touch ID for added security against unauthorized access.

Implementing these precautions ensures that your device and personal information remain safe from potential threats.

Stay Proactive: Regularly Review Your Settings

Protecting your privacy is not a one-time task but an ongoing process. Regularly reviewing and updating your settings helps you stay ahead of potential risks. Stay informed about how companies collect and use your data, and take proactive steps to safeguard your information. By following these recommendations, you can enhance your privacy, reduce the risk of data misuse, and maintain greater control over your digital life.

Source & Image Credit: Payette Forward



