10 Must-Know iOS 26 Hidden Features You’re Missing Out On

iOS 26 brings a wealth of hidden features and settings designed to enhance customization, efficiency, and privacy. Whether you’re editing photos, managing your music library, or navigating Safari, these updates aim to make your device more intuitive and tailored to your needs. In the video below, Proper Honest Tech explores ten standout features that can significantly improve your experience.

1. Photo Editor Customization

The photo editor in iOS 26 now offers enhanced customization options, allowing you to set its theme—light, dark, or system mode—independently of your device’s overall theme. This means you can adjust the editor’s appearance to match your environment, whether you’re working in bright daylight or low-light conditions. This thoughtful update ensures a more comfortable and adaptable editing experience, catering to both casual users and photography enthusiasts.

2. Enhanced Safari Navigation

Safari receives a significant usability upgrade with gesture-based controls that make browsing more intuitive. For example:

Swipe left to open a new tab, streamlining multitasking.

Swipe up to view all open tabs, providing a quick overview of your browsing activity.

Additionally, you can revert to Safari’s classic layout, giving you the flexibility to position the address bar at the top or bottom of the screen. These updates cater to personal preferences, making sure a smoother and more personalized browsing experience.

3. Apple Music Organization

Managing your music library is now more efficient with the introduction of folders for playlists. This feature allows you to organize playlists by genre, mood, or any other category, making it easier to navigate your collection. You can also pin playlists, albums, or artists for quick access, making sure your favorite content is always at your fingertips. Furthermore, customizable tap actions enhance usability, allowing you to tailor the app to your listening habits.

4. Missed Call Reminders

The phone app now includes a missed call reminder feature, allowing you to set callback reminders directly from the app. You can choose customizable times to ensure you don’t forget to return important calls. This addition simplifies task management and helps you stay on top of your communication, making it especially useful for busy schedules.

5. Improved Screenshot Features

Screenshots in iOS 26 are more functional and efficient, with several key updates:

The option to disable full-screen editing previews for faster saving, reducing interruptions.

Automatic detection of actionable content, such as dates or addresses, allowing you to interact with them directly from the screenshot.

The return of the magnification loop in the markup tool, allowing precise highlighting of specific areas for better clarity.

These enhancements transform screenshots into a more powerful tool for productivity and communication.

6. Always-On Display Customization

iOS 26 introduces new privacy-focused options for the always-on display. You can blur your wallpaper while keeping the overall design intact, making sure sensitive information remains obscured when your device is idle. This feature strikes a balance between aesthetics and security, allowing you to maintain a sleek look while protecting your privacy.

7. Battery Charging Estimates

Battery management becomes more transparent with detailed charging time estimates. In the battery settings, you can now see how long it will take to reach 80% and 100% charge. This feature helps you plan your device usage more effectively, especially when you’re on a tight schedule or need to optimize charging during short breaks.

8. Privacy-Focused Markup Tools

The markup tool now includes a face-blurring feature, allowing you to obscure faces in photos for privacy. This is particularly useful when sharing images while protecting the identities of individuals in the frame. Whether you’re sharing photos on social media or sending them to friends, this simple yet effective tool ensures greater control over your shared content.

9. Streamlined Safari Usability

Safari’s updates extend beyond navigation, offering features that improve usability and personalization. You can now customize the toolbar to include frequently used functions, making navigation more efficient. Additionally, the ability to adjust tab group settings allows you to organize your browsing sessions more effectively, ensuring a seamless and tailored experience.

10. Personalization and Efficiency at the Core

The hidden features in iOS 26 reflect Apple’s commitment to creating a more personalized and efficient user experience. From enhanced privacy tools to improved organization options, these updates empower you to use your device more effectively. Whether you’re editing photos, managing music, or browsing the web, iOS 26 offers tools that adapt to your needs, making sure your interactions are both intuitive and secure.

