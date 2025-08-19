Your Guide to iOS 26’s Best Hidden Features

iOS 26 introduces a wide range of updates designed to enhance usability, improve accessibility, and provide greater customization. While many features have been widely publicized, others remain less obvious but equally impactful. These hidden gems can significantly improve how you interact with your device. Here are ten lesser-known features that deserve your attention. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us more details.

1. New Ringtones for Personalization

iOS 26 expands your ringtone options with the addition of a new “Reflection” category. This collection includes tones like Dreamer, Pond, Surge, and Buoyant, offering a mix of calming melodies and energetic sounds. These new options allow you to personalize your calls and notifications in a way that suits your mood or style. Whether you’re looking for a unique ringtone or a distinct notification sound, this update provides a refreshing variety to choose from.

2. Head Gesture Controls for Accessibility

Accessibility takes a significant step forward with the introduction of head gesture controls. Located in the Accessibility settings, this feature enables you to assign specific actions—such as returning to the home screen or scrolling—to facial gestures like raising your eyebrows or puckering your lips. Integrated with Assistive Touch, these controls can be toggled on or off via the Control Center, making navigation more inclusive and user-friendly for individuals with mobility challenges.

3. Visual Intelligence Enhancements

iOS 26 enhances its visual intelligence capabilities, making your device smarter and more efficient. You can now perform reverse image searches by circling objects in a screenshot, allowing you to identify items or find similar images online with ease. Additionally, the system can summarize text or website content directly from screenshots, saving you time when processing information. These tools are particularly useful for research, shopping, or simply satisfying your curiosity.

4. CarPlay Screenshot Control

For CarPlay users, iOS 26 introduces the ability to disable CarPlay interface screenshots when capturing your iPhone screen. This prevents unnecessary clutter in your photo library, making sure that only the content you want is saved. Additionally, you can enable visual intelligence previews and automatic lookups, creating a more seamless and distraction-free driving experience.

5. Wallet App Updates

The Wallet app receives a practical upgrade in iOS 26, allowing you to save physical credit card details, including expiration dates and security codes. This feature simplifies online transactions by keeping your payment information readily accessible while maintaining security. It’s a small but impactful change that makes managing your finances on the go more convenient and efficient.

6. Background Sounds Improvements

Background Sounds, designed to help you focus or relax, sees several enhancements in iOS 26. New options like “Rain on Roof” are added, along with an equalizer for sound customization. You can also set a timer for automatic shutoff, making it easier to integrate these sounds into your daily routine. Quick access via the Control Center ensures that these features are always within reach when you need them.

7. AirPods Battery Alerts

For AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 users, iOS 26 introduces low-battery notifications for both the earbuds and their charging cases. These alerts ensure you’re never caught off guard by a drained battery, helping you stay connected throughout the day. This feature is particularly useful for busy users who rely on their AirPods for work, entertainment, or communication.

8. Apple TV Call Notifications

With iOS 26, you can now enable call notifications on your Apple TV through your iPhone settings. This feature ensures that you never miss an important call while watching TV. By seamlessly integrating your devices, Apple makes it easier to stay connected without interrupting your entertainment.

9. Apple Music Playlist Folders

Managing your music library becomes more intuitive with the ability to create folders for playlists directly in the Apple Music app. This feature is especially beneficial for users with extensive libraries, allowing for better organization and quicker access to your favorite tracks. Whether you’re sorting by genre, mood, or occasion, this update makes navigating your music collection more efficient.

10. Improved Navigation Gestures

iOS 26 refines navigation gestures to enhance usability. You can now swipe back from the middle of the screen instead of the left edge, making one-handed use more practical—especially on larger devices. This small but meaningful adjustment significantly improves the overall user experience, particularly for those who frequently use their devices on the go.

Unlocking the Potential of iOS 26

These hidden features in iOS 26 highlight Apple’s commitment to usability, accessibility, and personalization. From advanced accessibility tools like head gesture controls to practical updates such as improved navigation gestures and enhanced customization options, these additions cater to a wide range of user needs. By exploring these features, you can unlock the full potential of your device and enjoy a more seamless, personalized experience.

