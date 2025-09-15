iOS 26: 10 Hidden Features Apple Kept Secret

Apple’s iOS 26 introduces a host of subtle yet impactful features designed to enhance customization, streamline app functionality, and improve overall system performance. While the major updates captured attention during the launch, several lesser-known features deserve a closer look. These additions aim to simplify your daily interactions with your iPhone, offering greater control, efficiency, and personalization. The video below from iReviews gives us more details on some of hidden features in iOS 26.

Enhanced Customization in Photos and Files

iOS 26 improves personalization, starting with the Photos app. A standout feature is the ability to create dynamic photo shuffle wallpapers directly from your favorite images. This functionality automatically rotates selected photos as your wallpaper throughout the day, giving your device a fresh, personalized appearance without requiring manual updates. It’s a simple yet effective way to keep your iPhone visually engaging.

The Files app also receives significant upgrades. Background file copying is now supported, with progress updates displayed on the Dynamic Island for real-time tracking. Additionally, folder organization becomes more intuitive with new options to add tags, colors, icons, and even emojis. These enhancements make managing large digital libraries more efficient and visually appealing, especially for users who rely on their devices for work or creative projects.

Default App Selection and Enhanced Markup Tools

For users who prefer third-party apps for communication, iOS 26 introduces the ability to set default calling apps like WhatsApp or FaceTime Audio. This eliminates the need to navigate through multiple menus, allowing you to make calls more seamlessly and saving valuable time.

The Markup toolset has also been expanded, reintroducing the “loop” tool. This feature allows you to highlight specific areas in screenshots or images with precision. You can customize loop borders and zoom levels, making it easier to emphasize key details in documents, presentations, or visuals. Whether you’re annotating a screenshot for work or highlighting a section of an image for personal use, this tool adds a layer of functionality that many users will appreciate.

Smarter Calendar Integration and High-Resolution Screen Recording

Scheduling becomes more intuitive with iOS 26’s Calendar enhancements. When you take a screenshot containing a date, the system automatically recognizes it and prompts you to create a calendar event. While the process is automated, you retain full control to edit event details, making sure accuracy and relevance. This feature is particularly useful for managing appointments, meetings, or reminders directly from visual content.

Screen recording also sees a major improvement, now supporting higher resolutions. This upgrade is especially beneficial for professionals and content creators who rely on screen captures for tutorials, presentations, or demonstrations. The result is clearer, more polished recordings that enhance the quality of your work and make sharing content more impactful.

Battery Optimization and Improved iMessage Text Selection

Battery life remains a top concern for many users, and iOS 26 addresses this with Adaptive Power mode. This feature dynamically adjusts system performance to conserve battery during periods of heavy usage. Notifications keep you informed when Adaptive Power is active, making sure you’re always aware of your device’s energy-saving efforts. This intelligent approach to battery management helps extend usage time without compromising performance.

In iMessage, text selection has been refined for greater precision. Instead of copying an entire message, you can now select and copy specific portions. This small but impactful change makes it easier to share or save only the relevant parts of a conversation, enhancing convenience and usability in everyday communication.

Podcast App Upgrades

The Podcast app receives two key improvements aimed at enhancing your listening experience. First, a new dialogue enhancement feature improves audio clarity, making it easier to follow conversations even in noisy environments. This is particularly useful for podcasts with multiple speakers or those recorded in less-than-ideal conditions.

Second, playback speeds are now adjustable via swipe gestures, offering a more intuitive way to control how you listen to your favorite shows. Whether you prefer to speed through episodes or slow them down to catch every detail, these gestures make the process more seamless and user-friendly.

A More Personalized and Efficient iOS

The hidden features in iOS 26 reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining the user experience. From advanced customization options in Photos and Files to smarter battery management and enhanced app functionalities, these updates cater to a wide range of user needs. By integrating these tools into your daily routine, you can unlock new levels of efficiency and personalization, making your iPhone an even more powerful companion.

Dynamic photo shuffle wallpapers for a fresh, personalized look.

Improved file organization with tags, colors, and emojis.

Default calling app selection for seamless communication.

Enhanced Markup tools for precise annotations and highlights.

Automated calendar event creation from screenshots.

High-resolution screen recording for professional-quality captures.

Adaptive Power mode for smarter battery optimization.

Refined text selection in iMessage for easier sharing.

Dialogue enhancement and swipe-based playback controls in Podcasts.

These updates may not have been the centerpiece of Apple’s announcement, but they significantly enhance the overall iOS experience. By exploring and using these features, you can enjoy a more streamlined, personalized workflow that maximizes the potential of your device.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



