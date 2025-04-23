iOS 18.5 Beta 3: Any Surprises This Time Around?

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.5 Beta 3, an update that emphasizes minor improvements and bug fixes rather than introducing new features. This release provides developers and early adopters with an opportunity to explore Apple’s ongoing refinements while signaling a shift in focus toward the highly anticipated iOS 19. By addressing key issues and introducing subtle enhancements, this beta reflects Apple’s commitment to maintaining a polished user experience. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the latest beta of iOS 18.5.

Compatibility and Update Overview

iOS 18.5 Beta 3 is compatible with all devices currently running iOS 18, making sure accessibility for a broad user base. Alongside this release, Apple has also introduced beta updates for watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, reinforcing its vision of a seamless ecosystem across devices. The update size is approximately 1GB, indicating a moderate set of changes aimed at improving functionality and performance.

For users considering the update, it’s worth noting that beta software is inherently experimental. Testing it on a secondary device is recommended to avoid potential disruptions to your primary device’s stability and performance.

Key Bug Fixes and Enhancements

This beta addresses several persistent issues, delivering targeted fixes that improve usability and functionality. Notable enhancements include:

The AppleCare and Warranty section in Settings now accurately displays eligible devices and policies, resolving a long-standing issue.

Expanded iMessage RCS compatibility for users in India, along with Airtel’s support for 5G standalone networks, enhances connectivity options for a growing user base.

The HomeKit widget in Control Center is functional again, restoring a critical feature for smart home users.

Wireless CarPlay connectivity has been improved, offering a smoother and more reliable experience for drivers.

These updates aim to refine the user experience, addressing pain points that have persisted in earlier versions and making sure smoother day-to-day functionality.

New Features: Subtle Additions

While iOS 18.5 Beta 3 does not introduce major new features, it includes a few subtle enhancements that cater to niche user interests:

A redesigned splash screen in the News app now features a “Cooking” category, appealing to culinary enthusiasts and expanding content options.

A new Spatial Gallery section for Apple Vision users enhances the spatial computing experience, reflecting Apple’s ongoing investment in augmented reality technologies.

These additions, though minor, demonstrate Apple’s focus on fine-tuning its ecosystem and providing value to specific user groups.

Unresolved Issues

Despite the improvements, several issues remain unaddressed in this beta, highlighting areas where further refinement is needed:

The “Delete All” button in the Photos app’s Recently Deleted album is still missing, leaving users without a convenient way to clear unwanted photos in bulk.

The anticipated smart battery intelligence feature, which promises to optimize battery usage, is absent and likely delayed until iOS 19.

Thermal management inconsistencies persist, with some devices overheating during intensive tasks, raising concerns about hardware optimization and long-term performance.

These unresolved problems underscore the limitations of beta software and the ongoing challenges Apple faces in delivering a flawless user experience.

Performance Analysis

Performance benchmarks for iOS 18.5 Beta 3 reveal incremental progress rather than significant advancements. Geekbench scores show slight improvements in single-core performance, while multi-core performance has dipped slightly compared to iOS 18.4. However, there are positive aspects to note:

Animations remain smooth, maintaining the polished and responsive user interface Apple is known for.

Battery life is consistent with previous beta versions, providing reliable day-to-day performance without unexpected drains.

While these changes may not be new, they contribute to a stable and refined user experience, which is essential for beta testers and developers.

General Observations

Interestingly, the release notes for Beta 3 are identical to those of Beta 2, suggesting that the changes between the two versions are minimal. This lack of significant updates indicates that Apple is shifting its focus toward the development of iOS 19, leaving iOS 18.5 in a maintenance phase. For beta users, this translates to a stable experience with fewer surprises but also limited innovation.

Apple’s approach with this beta reflects a broader strategy of incremental updates, making sure stability and reliability while preparing for more substantial changes in the next major release.

Should You Install iOS 18.5 Beta 3?

Deciding whether to install iOS 18.5 Beta 3 depends on your priorities. If you’re a developer or an early adopter eager to explore Apple’s latest refinements, this beta offers a stable platform to test incremental changes. However, if you rely on your device for critical tasks, it’s advisable to wait for the official release or test the beta on a secondary device to minimize potential disruptions.

For those who value stability over experimentation, this update may not offer enough compelling reasons to install it immediately. However, it provides a glimpse into Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its ecosystem and address user feedback.

Looking Ahead

iOS 18.5 Beta 3 represents a modest step forward, focusing on refinements and bug fixes rather than introducing new features. While it offers a stable and polished experience, the absence of significant new additions highlights Apple’s shift toward preparing for iOS 19. For developers and beta testers, this release serves as a valuable opportunity to explore incremental changes and provide feedback, contributing to the evolution of Apple’s software ecosystem.

As Apple continues to innovate and refine its offerings, users can look forward to more substantial updates in the near future, with iOS 19 expected to bring a host of new features and improvements.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



