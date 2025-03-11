iOS 18.4 Beta 3 Released: What’s Changed? Features & Bug Updates

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.4 Developer Beta 3, offering a glimpse into the upcoming features, refinements, and fixes that will shape the final release expected in mid-April. This update is particularly valuable for developers and early adopters, as it highlights Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the iOS ecosystem. With a mix of usability improvements, performance upgrades, and bug fixes, this beta continues to refine the user experience.

Key Updates to the Wallet App

The Wallet app has undergone a notable update in this beta, with the “Subscriptions and Payments” section now renamed to “Pre-Authorized Payments.” This change is more than just a rebranding—it reflects Apple’s focus on improving clarity and usability. By providing a more intuitive way to manage recurring transactions, the update ensures that you can easily track and control your pre-approved charges. This adjustment enhances transparency, making it simpler to oversee your financial commitments directly from your device.

Enhancements to the Back Tap Feature

The Back Tap feature, which allows you to perform specific actions by tapping the back of your device, has received a subtle yet meaningful improvement. You now have the option to disable the banner notification that appears when using this feature. This update reduces distractions, creating a smoother and more seamless experience for users who rely on Back Tap for shortcuts or accessibility purposes. By refining this functionality, Apple continues to prioritize user convenience and customization.

Bug Fixes and System Improvements

iOS 18.4 Beta 3 addresses several longstanding issues, delivering a more stable and reliable user experience. Key bug fixes include:

Enhanced Wi-Fi calling, resolving connectivity and call quality problems for a more dependable communication experience.

Stabilized notification behavior, fixing issues such as flickering and collapsing notifications.

Resolved display glitches in the Siri interface, making sure a consistent and polished visual experience.

Improved text input and editing tools, addressing bugs that affected writing and editing functionality.

These fixes collectively contribute to a smoother and more efficient operating system, addressing user pain points across various features.

Ultra Wideband (UWB) Technology Optimizations

This beta introduces under-the-hood enhancements to Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, which powers precise location-based interactions. Apps using UWB for nearby device communication now operate more efficiently in the background. These optimizations improve the accuracy and responsiveness of proximity-based features, such as device-to-device communication and app interactions. By refining UWB technology, Apple is paving the way for more advanced and seamless use cases in the future.

Performance and Stability Refinements

Performance and stability remain central to iOS 18.4 Beta 3. Apple has implemented several refinements aimed at improving system responsiveness, reducing crashes, and making sure smoother operation across the board. While these changes may not be immediately visible, they play a crucial role in enhancing the overall reliability and efficiency of the operating system. These behind-the-scenes improvements ensure that your device performs consistently, even under demanding conditions.

Beta Testing and Release Schedule

As part of Apple’s iterative testing process, this beta release is one step in a phased rollout leading up to the final version. Additional beta updates and a release candidate (RC) are expected before the official launch in mid-April. This approach allows Apple to gather user feedback, address any remaining issues, and fine-tune the update for a polished final release. By participating in the beta program, you can contribute to this process while gaining early access to new features and improvements.

What to Expect Moving Forward

iOS 18.4 Beta 3 underscores Apple’s dedication to refining its software through incremental updates. From the Wallet app’s usability improvements to bug fixes, UWB optimizations, and performance enhancements, this beta lays the groundwork for a more stable and feature-rich operating system. As the final release approaches, you can look forward to an iOS experience that is not only more efficient but also tailored to meet your evolving needs.

