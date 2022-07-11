more iOS 16 beta 3 features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 3 for the iPad, plus watchOS 9 beta 3 and macOS 13 Ventura beta 3 for the Mac.

We previously saw some videos of the new iOS 16 beta 3 in action and now we have another video. This one is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at some more new features that have been discovered.

﻿

As we can see from the video there are some new features that Apple has introduced in this new beta for the iPhone.

This includes the new Lockdown Mode that Apple announced last week, this is designed to protect your iPhone if you are facing a digital threat.

There is also the new Lock Screen for the iPhone which is now a lot more customizable and it comes with a range of new widgets and features.

Apple is also updated many of its own apps on the iPhone, this includes Mail, Safari, FaceTime, Maps, and many more.

We are expecting the new iOS 16 software update to be released sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range. There will be four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the iOS 16 update is coming, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals