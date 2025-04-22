iOS 18.5 Beta 3: The Surprising Features You Didn’t Expect

Apple has officially released iOS 18.5 Beta 3, a significant update aimed at refining the overall user experience. This beta version, currently available to developers, focuses on targeted bug fixes, performance enhancements, and subtle feature updates. It supports all devices running iOS 18 and is expected to be accessible to public beta testers in the near future. While it doesn’t introduce new changes, it prioritizes improving connectivity, stability, and usability. Additionally, this update serves as a precursor to iOS 19, which Apple plans to unveil at WWDC 2025. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details about the new beta.

Key Features and Enhancements

iOS 18.5 Beta 3 introduces a range of improvements designed to enhance everyday usability and address prior issues. Below are the standout features:

Enhanced Cellular Connectivity: A modem firmware upgrade improves network stability and performance. Notably, Airtel users in India now have access to 5G standalone mode, delivering faster and more reliable connections.

A modem firmware upgrade improves network stability and performance. Notably, Airtel users in India now have access to 5G standalone mode, delivering faster and more reliable connections. RCS Messaging Support: Apple has added Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging for Jio networks in India. This aligns with global messaging standards, allowing better interoperability and a richer messaging experience.

Apple has added Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging for Jio networks in India. This aligns with global messaging standards, allowing better interoperability and a richer messaging experience. Wireless CarPlay Fixes: Persistent issues with Wireless CarPlay have been resolved, making sure a smoother and more reliable in-car experience for users.

Persistent issues with Wireless CarPlay have been resolved, making sure a smoother and more reliable in-car experience for users. Improved AirDrop Reliability: AirDrop functionality has been fine-tuned, addressing prior connectivity and file transfer issues for a more seamless experience.

AirDrop functionality has been fine-tuned, addressing prior connectivity and file transfer issues for a more seamless experience. Apple Vision Pro Enhancements: Updates to the Apple Vision Pro app include improved integration with iOS and a more intuitive user interface, enhancing usability for early adopters of the device.

Updates to the Apple Vision Pro app include improved integration with iOS and a more intuitive user interface, enhancing usability for early adopters of the device. Apple News Additions: A new splash screen highlights recipe-focused content, catering to users seeking curated culinary inspiration and lifestyle content.

A new splash screen highlights recipe-focused content, catering to users seeking curated culinary inspiration and lifestyle content. Mail and Photos App Updates: The Mail app now offers category hints for better email organization, while the Photos app has removed the “delete all” option in the recently deleted folder to prevent accidental data loss.

Bug Fixes and System Optimizations

Apple has addressed several long-standing issues and introduced system optimizations in this beta release. These updates aim to improve overall functionality and user satisfaction:

AppleCare UI Overhaul: The AppleCare and Warranty menu has been redesigned for better usability and now functions as intended, providing a more streamlined experience for users managing their device coverage.

The AppleCare and Warranty menu has been redesigned for better usability and now functions as intended, providing a more streamlined experience for users managing their device coverage. Visual Intelligence and Siri Fixes: Issues with visual intelligence features and the Type to Siri functionality have been resolved, improving accessibility and interaction with the virtual assistant.

Issues with visual intelligence features and the Type to Siri functionality have been resolved, improving accessibility and interaction with the virtual assistant. Smoother Animations: System animations have been refined, resulting in a more polished and fluid user experience across the interface.

System animations have been refined, resulting in a more polished and fluid user experience across the interface. RAM Management and Heat Reduction: Optimized RAM usage reduces app crashes, while heat generation during intensive tasks has been minimized, making sure better device performance under load.

Optimized RAM usage reduces app crashes, while heat generation during intensive tasks has been minimized, making sure better device performance under load. Storage Optimization: The system size of iOS has been reduced by approximately 1 GB, freeing up valuable storage space for users and improving overall efficiency.

Battery and Performance Insights

Battery performance remains a key focus for Apple with iOS 18.5 Beta 3. While it is still in the early stages of testing, initial observations suggest modest improvements in battery efficiency. Benchmarking results also indicate slight performance gains compared to previous versions, reflecting a more refined and optimized operating system. These enhancements contribute to a smoother and more reliable user experience.

Known Issues and Limitations

Despite the numerous improvements, iOS 18.5 Beta 3 is not without its flaws. Some issues persist, including the following:

Wallpaper Bug: A known bug occasionally causes display glitches with wallpapers. While less disruptive than before, it remains unresolved.

A known bug occasionally causes display glitches with wallpapers. While less disruptive than before, it remains unresolved. Menu Inconsistencies: Minor inconsistencies in certain menus and unauthorized options have been reported. These issues are unlikely to significantly impact daily use but may require attention in future updates.

Looking Ahead

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 Beta 4 in the coming weeks, with the final public version of iOS 18.5 anticipated in May. Meanwhile, attention is already shifting toward iOS 19, which will be unveiled at WWDC 2025 in June. This next major update is expected to introduce new features and further refine the iOS ecosystem, with a public release planned for September. Developers and beta testers are encouraged to explore the refinements in iOS 18.5 Beta 3 and provide feedback to help shape the final release.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



