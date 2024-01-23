iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 are now available

Apple has released a range of new software updates for its devices, this includes iOS 17.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 for the iPad. These new software updates come with a range of new features and they also come with various performance improvements and bug fixes.

The new iPadOS 17.3 and iOS 17.3 include the new Stolen Device Protection feature that is designed to protect your data and information if your device is lost or stolen. There is also the new Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

Stolen Device Protection Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed Lock Screen New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month Music Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist This update also includes the following improvements: AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models) Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222 The new iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 software updates are now available to download, you can install the updates by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device. Source Apple



