Top iOS 17.3 Features Revealed (Video)

The much-anticipated iOS 17.3 software update is slated for release today, marking a significant leap in Apple’s innovation journey. This update isn’t just about the iPhone, though; it extends its magic to iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and macOS Sonoma 14.3 as well. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us a look at the iOS 17.3 update before its release, let’s dive into the top features set to redefine your Apple experience.

Enhanced Stolen Device Protection

Your iPhone just got smarter at safeguarding itself. The new security feature in iOS 17.3 is a game-changer for those anxious moments when your device might fall into the wrong hands. If someone tries to tamper with your Apple ID password, even if they know your passcode, they’re in for a surprise. The feature requires Face ID verification and includes a one-hour delay before any changes can be made to your Apple ID password. But worry not, this delay won’t bother you in trusted locations like your home or office.

Apple Music’s Social Tune-Up

Get ready to tap into the social side of music with iOS 17.3. The update introduces the ability to create collaborative playlists and express your music mood with emoji reactions in Apple Music. Imagine crafting a playlist with friends or family and adding your personal touch with emojis! You can share these collaborative playlists through various channels like airdrop, message, email, or even a QR code.

AirPlay Goes Hotel-Friendly

If you are a frequent traveler, this feature will delight you. Now, you can use AirPlay in hotel rooms without needing an Apple TV. Just scan a QR code in your hotel room, and voila! You have Wi-Fi and AirPlay support to stream your favorite content straight to the room’s TV. It’s like carrying your home entertainment wherever you go.

Apple Care Plus at Your Fingertips

With iOS 17.3, you can quickly access all your Apple Care Plus information in one place. A new section in the ‘General’ settings lays out all the products and warranties linked to your Apple Care Plus. This feature streamlines your access to vital warranty information.

New Unity Wallpaper

Add a dash of vibrancy to your lock screen with the new Unity wallpaper, available in various color options. It’s not just about colors; the update also brings in some sleek animations, showcasing Apple’s meticulous attention to detail.

Optimized Crash Detection for Safety

For iPhone 14 and 15 users, the crash detection feature gets a significant boost in iOS 17.3. The enhancement improves the phone’s ability to detect and respond to car crashes, potentially saving lives.

Bug Fixes for a Smoother Experience

Lastly, iOS 17.3 addresses various bugs, including a pesky one that caused the iPhone to freeze when using a certain gesture in the app library search. This ensures a smoother and more reliable user experience.

If you are wondering how these updates will enhance your iPhone’s functionality, rest assured that the focus is on enriching user experience, security, and overall performance. Each feature is designed with the user’s lifestyle and safety in mind, making the iPhone not just a device but a reliable companion.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals