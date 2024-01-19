Eveything You Need to Know About iOS 17.3

Are you eagerly awaiting the latest update for your iPhone? Well, the wait is almost over! Apple is set to roll out iOS 17.3 next week on January 23rd. This update, currently in its Release Candidate (RC) stage, promises a host of improvements and new features. The video below from iReviews gives us a detailed look at this new iPhone software update, let’s dive into what you can expect from this exciting release.

Getting the Update

The update process for iOS 17.3 depends on your current iOS version. If you’re already running the iOS 17.3 RC version, you’re all set! For those on earlier versions, like iOS 17.2 or 17.2.1, expect a smaller file for the update. It’s always a good idea to ensure your device has enough storage space and is fully charged or plugged in before starting the update.

Technical Enhancements

With build number 21D5, iOS 17.3 also brings a modem update. You will be pleased to know this likely means enhanced connectivity for your device. In terms of performance, get ready for a smoother experience. Benchmark scores, like those from Geekbench, indicate significant improvements in speed and responsiveness.

Battery Life Considerations

If you are wondering how the update affects battery life, the answer is a bit mixed but generally positive. Battery performance seems to be satisfactory, though it varies based on your usage patterns, such as Wi-Fi or cellular data, and activities like gaming.

New Features

iOS 17.3 is not just about under-the-hood improvements; it brings some nifty new features to the table:

Stolen Device Protection : This adds extra security layers, requiring your Face ID or Touch ID for various functions like applying for a new card, erasing content, and changing settings.

: This adds extra security layers, requiring your Face ID or Touch ID for various functions like applying for a new card, erasing content, and changing settings. AirPlay in Hotels : This feature allows you to AirPlay content from your device in hotels, a handy addition for travelers.

: This feature allows you to AirPlay content from your device in hotels, a handy addition for travelers. Apple Care and Warranty in Settings : Now, you can easily access all devices connected to your Apple ID, along with their warranty and coverage details, right in the settings.

: Now, you can easily access all devices connected to your Apple ID, along with their warranty and coverage details, right in the settings. Collaborative Playlists : Back by popular demand, this feature lets you and your friends react to songs in a playlist with emojis.

: Back by popular demand, this feature lets you and your friends react to songs in a playlist with emojis. Crash Detection Improvements: Especially enhanced for the iPhone 14 and 15 series, this feature aims to improve your safety.

5. Should You Update? Despite some initial hiccups in the beta versions, the final release of iOS 17.3 is recommended. It’s packed with new features and performance enhancements. However, if you prefer to play it safe, you might want to wait a day or two post-release to ensure stability.

Understanding the Update

When you update your iPhone to iOS 17.3, you’re not just getting a new software version; you’re getting an enhanced experience. The update is designed to make your iPhone more efficient and user-friendly. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just looking for a smoother experience, iOS 17.3 has something for everyone.

As we await the official release of iOS 17.3, it’s clear that Apple continues to focus on improving user experience and device performance. Whether it’s the enhanced security features, the convenient new settings for Apple Care and warranty, or the fun of collaborative playlists, iOS 17.3 is set to make your iPhone experience even better. Keep an eye out for this update, and get ready to enjoy the latest advancements from Apple!

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



