iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 Release Candidate released to developers

Apple has released iOS 17.3 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 Release Candidate for the iPad tro developers, these should be the final versions of Apple’s iOS 17.3 software assuming no issues are found.
These new updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes Apple’s new Stolen Device Protection which is designed to protect your data if your iPhone is stolen or lost.
There are also some changes to Music with the new Collaborative Playlists that let you create playlists with your friends, plus a range of other new features, you can see the release notes from Apple below.
Stolen Device Protection
Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions
Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed
Lock Screen
New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
Music
-
Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
-
Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist
This update also includes the following improvements:
-
AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels
-
AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
-
Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Apple is expected to release the final versions of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 next week, you can find out more information about the new iOS 17.3 Release Candidate and iPadOS 17.3 Release Candidate over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.
