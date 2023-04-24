iOS 16.5 more details (Video)

Apple is expected to release a new beta of iOS 16.5 this week, we had iOS 16.5 beta 2 a couple of weeks ago, along with iPadOS 16.5 beta 2, and a range of other betas foe the Apple Watch, Mac, and more.

We have already seen a number of videos of the most recent beta of iOS 16.5 and now we have another video, the new video is from Zollotech and it gives us more details on what is coming to the iPhone with this software update

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone with this software update will include the ability to take screen recordings on your iPhone using Siri, you will be able to start and stop screen recordings on your iPhone with voice commands. There is also a new Sports section coming to Apple News in this software update.

As the third beta of iOS 16.5 is expected to be released this week, it will be a little while before the final version of iOS 16.5 is released to everyone. We were previously expecting this to happen around the end of April, this is unlikely, and we now expect this software update to be released in May. As soon as we get some more details on when the new software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





