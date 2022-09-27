iOS 16.0.2 battery life test (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.0.2 for the iPhone, this was an important update that fixed a number of devices, including the new iPhone 14 handsets.

The update may have also included some performance improvements as well as multiple bug fixes and now we get to find out if there are any changes in battery life on the new update.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the new iOS 16.0.2 software update on the 202 iPhone SE, the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13.

As we can see from the video some devices saw some minor improvements in battery life and some did not, so it looks like overall there were no major improvements.

If you have not installed this update on your iPhone it is recommended that you install it as it fixes some important bugs.

You can install the iOS 16.0.2 software update by going to Settings > General Software update on your device.

Here are the release notes for this software update:

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals