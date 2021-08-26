iOS 15 beta 7 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15 beta 7 and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in this new beta.

The video below gives us a look at a speed test of iOS 15 Beta 7 vs iOS 14.7.1, the tests are run on a number of devices.

If you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, the the iPhone 6S ate 06:14, the iPhone 7 at 09:25, the iPhone 8 at 17:53, the iPhone XR at 23:18 and the iPhone 11 at 28:45.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 15 over the iOS 14.7.1 software in either the boot up times or the range of apps.

Apple’s iOS 15 will bring a range of new features including SharePlay and Focus mode. There are also update for existing apps like Apple Maps, Wallet, Safari, Mail and many more.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 15 software update in September it should land at the same time as the iPhone 13. Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 13 will go on sale on the 17th of September, so we can expect the iOS 15 software update to land the same week. As soon as we get some details on the release date we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

