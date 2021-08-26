Apple releases iOS 15 beta 7 and iOS 15 public beta 7

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 7 to developers and also iOS 15 public beta 7 to public beta testers, the software comes a week after the release of beta 6.

As we heard previously Apple has now switched from fortnightly releases to weekly releases of the new betas ahead of the final version which is expected next month.

The iOS 15 beta 7 software and public beta brings some new features to the iPhone, it also comes with updates for a range of existing apps. Mail, Safari, Maps, and many more are getting updated and Apple has also added in a various new privacy features.

One of the new features coming with iOS 15 is called SharePlay, this features lets you watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime, you can also listen to music with them from Apple Music and more.

Another new feature coming to the iPhone is called Focus mode, this is designed to help you focus on what you are doing, it does this by cutting down on less important notifications.You can choose

We heard yesterday that Apple may release the iPhone on the 17th of September, so we can expect the iOS 15 release to be some time around then, probably a few days before the handsets go on sale. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of iOS 15, we will let you know.

Source Apple

