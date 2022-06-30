New OneDrive photo story sharing feature enters public preview

Microsoft has this week announced that the new OneDrive photo story sharing feature, is now available in a public preview enabling a wider variety of users to try out the new feature in Australia. “With OneDrive photo story, you can deepen your personal connections and tight-knit communities without compromising your privacy or personal data” explains Microsoft. The OneDrive feature is now available in preview in Australia and later this year will roll out to U.S. and other regions.

OneDrive photo story sharing feature

“Photo story brings all your memories into a private, invitation-only feed that you can share with family and friends, and it supports comments, reactions, and notifications to spur authentic interactions through photos that people actually care about. The feature is available now in beta in Australia on the OneDrive mobile app for Android and iOS, and from your favorite web browser. We plan to roll out the new feature in the U.S. and other regions later this year, as we continue to listen to customer feedback, and develop and improve feature capabilities. “

“You can experience the feature if you are in Australia and have one of the following plans: OneDrive Basic 5GB (free), OneDrive Standalone 100GB, Microsoft 365 Personal, and Microsoft 365 Family. You can learn more about those plans on our plans page. It is not yet available for OneDrive work or school accounts. To experience OneDrive photo story feature, download the free OneDrive mobile app and sign in or sign up for a personal OneDrive account. If you’re signed into the OneDrive mobile app, tap the Shared tab to create your first photo story; if you’re in a browser, select the Shared tab from the left navigation bar. You can learn more about Photo Story in our dedicated support article. “

Source : Microsoft

