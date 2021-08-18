Apple releases iOS 15 beta 6 to developers

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 6 to developers, they also released iPadOS 15 beta 6 at the same time, these new betas come one week after the previous betas.

All of the previous beta releases of iOS 15 have been every two weeks, now it looks like Apple has switched to a weekly schedule ahead of the software’s release next month.

The iOS 15 beta 6 and iPadOS 15 beta 6 has so far only been released to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers as well.

Apple’s iOS 15 brings some major new features to the iPhone, this includes changes to a range of apps like Safari, Email, Maps, Apple Wallet and Many more.

There are also new features like the new Focus mode, this is a new mode which will help you cut down on unimportant notifications and focus on what you are doing.

iOS 15 also comes with Apple’s new SharePlay feature that is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, you can also listen to music and more.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates in September along with the new iPhone 13. We heard earlier that the iPhone 13 is expected to hit retail in the third week of September, so we can expect iOS to either be released then or the week before.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals