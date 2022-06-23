Apple releases iOS 16 beta 2 and iPadOS 16 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 2 for the iPad, these new betas come two weeks after the first betas.

The first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were released to developers at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the software was only made available to developers.

The new second betas of the software are also only available to developers, Apple will be releasing the first public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 sometime in July, we do not have an exact release date as yet.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16will bring lots of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this will include major updates for many of Apple’s own apps. These include Messages, Mail, FaceTime Safari, Apple Maps, and much more.

These updates will also introduce a new Lock Screen which will be customizable with a range of widgets and new features. You will be able to choose from colors, and fonts and also have multiple lock screen options at the same time.

You can find out more details about the latest betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. The new iOS 16 beta 2 and iPadOS 16 beta 2 are now available for developers to download.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software updates sometime in September, this will be at the same time as the new iPhone 14 lineup.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Penfer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals