iOS 13.6 beta 3 vs iOS 12.5.1 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their third beta of iOS 13.6 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.6 beta 3 vs iOS 12.5.1 .

In the video below from iAppleBytes, we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in the third beta of iOS 13.6 over iOS 13.5.1. The tests in run on the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, lets see if there are any improvements.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video this test was run on two devices, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, the iPhones 6S booted up quicker with iOS 13.5.1 and there were no speed improvements in the range of apps.

The iPhone 7 running iOS 13.6 beta 3 booted up faster than the device running the current software, there were no major improvements in the apps. So far it looks like iOS 13.6 will not bring any major speed improvements to the iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals