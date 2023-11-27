BIOSTAR BIRPL-PAT small form factor Intel industrial motherboard

The world of industrial computing is always evolving, and the latest offering from BIOSTAR is the BIRPL-PAT industrial motherboard. An innovative platform that’s ready to support a wide array of industrial uses. Whether you’re working on AIOT machine development, automation, edge computing, digital signage, food and beverage processing, or HMI machine construction, this motherboard is designed to ensure seamless system integration.

At the heart of the BIRPL-PAT motherboard’s capabilities is the Intel Raptor Lake Processor. This powerful engine ensures consistent performance, even in extreme temperature conditions. This resilience is crucial for environments where temperature fluctuations are common, making it an ideal choice for such settings.

BIOSTAR BIRPL-PAT motherboard specifications

– Onboard Intel Raptor Lake P U300/I5-1345U/I3-1315U (/I3-1315URE/I5-1345URE Support Wide Range Temperature)

– Supports display output : LVDS or eDP, 1xHDMI, 1x DP++, 2xTypeC DP

– Support 2 x DDR5 4800 MHz SO-DIMM, up to 64GB

– 2 x Intel I226 GbE LAN

– 2 x USB3.2 Gen2x2 & 2 x USB2.0

– 3 x RS232/422/485, 1 x RS232

– 1 x SATAIII

– 1x M.2 KEY B slot support USB3.2+PCIEx1 w/ SIM card holder(3042/3052) for 4G/5G

– 1x M.2 KEY M slot support PCIex4 (2242/2260/2280), Support SSD storage

– 1x M.2 KEY E, support PCIEx1 +USB2.0 for wireless module

– Support wide range temperature -40 ~ 85 degree C

– Typical 9~24V DC input

Display connectivity is essential in industrial computing, and the BIRPL-PAT motherboard shines with its variety of output options, including LVDS, HDMI, and DP++. This flexibility allows for the connection of different monitors and displays, meeting your specific needs and improving the visual interface of your operations.

Memory is critical for handling data-intensive tasks, and the motherboard’s support for up to 64 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz SO-DIMM memory means it can handle demanding applications with ease. The inclusion of high-performance DDR5 memory support ensures fast and efficient processing, giving you an advantage in the competitive industrial field.

Edge Computing

Connectivity is key, and the BIRPL-PAT motherboard excels with Dual Intel I226 GbE LAN, a wide range of USB ports, and various serial interfaces. This array of connectivity options ensures that your industrial systems are well-integrated and communicate smoothly, which is essential for optimal performance. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of edge computing.

The motherboard also offers impressive storage flexibility, with multiple M.2 slots that support different storage and wireless module configurations. This adaptability allows you to customize your storage solutions to meet the specific needs of your industrial environment.

Designed to operate reliably across a broad temperature range from -40°C to 85°C, the BIRPL-PAT motherboard is exceptionally suited for the demands of harsh industrial conditions. This ability to function consistently in extreme environments is vital for industries that operate in challenging climates, ensuring dependable motherboard performance regardless of external factors.

Moreover, the compact size of the BIRPL-PAT motherboard, at just 148 x 102 mm, makes it an ideal fit for applications where space is limited. Despite its small form factor, it provides a powerful computing platform that integrates effortlessly into various industrial scenarios.

The BIOSTAR BIRPL-PAT industrial motherboard is a comprehensive solution that combines high performance, extensive connectivity, and lasting durability. It’s a motherboard that meets the strict requirements of diverse industrial applications and offers the flexibility and robustness needed to excel in demanding conditions. With the launch of the BIRPL-PAT, BIOSTAR continues to lead in the field of industrial motherboard innovation.

