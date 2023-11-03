Raspberry Pi receives investment from Arm

Arm Holdings plc, a global leader in semiconductor and software design, has recently made a strategic investment in Raspberry Pi Ltd, acquiring a minority stake in the company. This move signifies a continuation and strengthening of a successful long-term partnership between the two companies, which began in 2008. The collaboration between Arm and Raspberry Pi primarily aims to deliver critical solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) developer community.

The demand for edge computing is accelerating due to the proliferation of more demanding IoT and AI applications. Edge computing refers to the practice of processing data near the edge of the network, where the data is being generated, instead of in a centralized data-processing warehouse. This move is driven by the need for faster processing speeds, reduced bandwidth usage, and lower latency.

Raspberry Pi, a UK-based technology company, is a significant player in this space. Its solutions are providing low-cost, high-performance computing to people and businesses worldwide. The Raspberry Pi devices, which are small, single-board computers, have gained immense popularity for their affordability and versatility. These devices have found a wide range of applications, from personal projects and educational tools to industrial IoT.

“Arm technology has always been central to the platforms we create, and this investment is an important milestone in our longstanding partnership,” said Eben Upton, CEO, Raspberry Pi. “Using Arm technology as the foundation of our current and future products offers us access to the compute performance, energy efficiency and extensive software ecosystem we need, as we continue to remove barriers to entry for everyone, from students and enthusiasts, to professional developers deploying commercial IoT systems at scale.”

The partnership between Arm and Raspberry Pi has resulted in the release of many popular Arm-based Raspberry Pi products for students, enthusiasts, and commercial developers. The most recent flagship product, the Raspberry Pi 5, became available at the end of October. This device, like its predecessors, is expected to further the companies’ shared vision of making computing accessible for all by lowering barriers to innovation.

“Arm and Raspberry Pi share a vision to make computing accessible for all, by lowering barriers to innovation so that anyone, anywhere can learn, experience and create new IoT solutions,” said Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, Internet of Things Line of Business, Arm. “With the rapid growth of edge and endpoint AI applications, platforms like those from Raspberry Pi, built on Arm, are critical to driving the adoption of high-performance IoT devices globally by enabling developers to innovate faster and more easily. This strategic investment is further proof of our continued commitment to the developer community, and to our partnership with Raspberry Pi.”

The platforms from Raspberry Pi, built on Arm technology, are critical to driving the adoption of high-performance IoT devices globally. Arm technology is central to the platforms created by Raspberry Pi, providing access to compute performance, energy efficiency, and an extensive software ecosystem. This ecosystem includes a wide range of software tools, libraries, and services that developers can use to build and deploy applications.

The strategic investment by Arm is a testament to their continued commitment to the developer community and their partnership with Raspberry Pi. This move not only strengthens their relationship but also reinforces Arm’s dedication to fostering innovation within the global computing community.

Raspberry Pi, with the backing of Arm, aims to continue removing barriers to entry for everyone, from students and enthusiasts to professional developers deploying commercial IoT systems at scale. Through their hardware and software solutions, they are making high-performance computing accessible to a broader audience and enabling the development of innovative applications in the IoT space.

Arm’s investment in Raspberry Pi signifies a significant step in the advancement of accessible, high-performance computing. By combining Arm’s cutting-edge technology with Raspberry Pi’s commitment to affordability and accessibility, the partnership is poised to drive innovation and growth in the IoT developer community.



