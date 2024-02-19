Intel AI Everywhere to be showcased at MWC 2024

Intel is set to unveil a series of AI-driven technological advancements at the upcoming MWC Barcelona 2024, which are expected to have a significant impact on network, edge, and enterprise technologies. These new developments from Intel are designed to improve performance, modernize infrastructure, and contribute to environmental sustainability. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to see how Intel’s AI innovations are supporting the ecosystem, with collaborations involving over 65 customers and partners.

The company is introducing a range of AI network innovations, Edge AI platforms, and the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, as well as integrating AI into PC technology. Intel’s strategy to scale AI at the edge is particularly notable, as it aims to bring powerful computing capabilities closer to where data is generated, allowing for more efficient processing. Intel envisions an open, modular, and unified platform that will make it easier to develop and manage scalable edge solutions.

Intel AI Everywhere

The new Intel Core Ultra processors have been developed to meet the high computational demands of AI applications, making them suitable for use in both enterprise and personal computing environments. By integrating AI into personal computers, Intel is taking a step towards making AI technology more accessible to a wider range of users.

Intel is also advocating for open standards and software-defined networks to speed up the deployment of edge AI solutions. The company’s support for an open ecosystem is intended to foster innovation and ensure that applications can be easily transferred across different platforms and vendors. This is crucial for the adoption of AI technology in various industries.

Intel spokesperson Sachin Katti emphasizes the significance of this open ecosystem for fostering collaboration among developers and ensuring the versatility of applications. This collaborative and interoperable foundation is key to Intel’s commitment to not only advancing AI technology but also making sure it is built on a basis of cooperation.

As MWC Barcelona 2024 draws near, Intel’s presentation is highly anticipated. It promises to provide insights into the future of AI technology and demonstrate how Intel’s latest innovations are set to change the way we interact with AI in our daily lives. Intel is at the forefront of the AI movement, driving the industry towards a more connected and intelligent future with its intelligent networks, edge AI platforms, high-performance processors, and AI-integrated PCs.



