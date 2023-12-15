ThinkPad and IdeaPad Intel Core Ultra AI ready laptops for business

Following on from the Intel AI Everywhere event this week Lenovo, has launched a range of new AI ready laptops for business and consumers, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i. These laptops are not just powerful computing machines but also intelligent devices that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

At the heart of these laptops are the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11. These processors are designed to handle complex tasks and large data sets, making them ideal for both business and creative applications. The laptops also feature dedicated AI acceleration support, which is expected to significantly enhance user experiences and efficiency in both work and leisure activities. This AI acceleration support is facilitated by the laptops’ three compute engines: the CPU, GPU, and NPU. These engines work together to handle AI PC tasks efficiently, thus enhancing the overall performance of the laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989. The complete portfolio will be available starting March 2024.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16″, 9) is available now, with an expected starting price of $1,149.99.

In addition to the powerful hardware, Lenovo’s new laptops also support a wide range of software applications like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Studio Effects, Adobe Lightroom, and more. This software support ensures that users can seamlessly transition between work and leisure activities without compromising on performance or efficiency.

Lenovo’s commitment to innovation is not just limited to its laptops. The company has also expanded its hybrid cloud portfolio, powered by the next generation of Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. This expansion is aimed at providing businesses with the flexibility they need to manage and store their data efficiently.

AI ready laptops for business

In terms of design, Lenovo has taken significant strides towards integrating more sustainable materials into its laptop designs. The company’s Product Diversity Office aims to integrate feedback from diverse user segments early in the product development process. This approach has resulted in laptops that are not only high-performing but also sustainable and inclusive.

As part of this approach, Lenovo has partnered with the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh, North Carolina. This partnership aims to better understand how visually impaired users interact with their PCs and incorporate this understanding into the design of Lenovo’s laptops.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, in particular, have improved thermals and power consumption management, and Computer Vision features in Lenovo Commercial Vantage. These features are expected to significantly enhance the performance and efficiency of these laptops.

Lenovo is also working towards a circular economy model of “design, use, return” and is using recycled materials in its latest ThinkPad X1’s. This approach is not just sustainable but also ensures that the laptops are robust and durable. For IT teams, Lenovo offers the optional Lenovo Device Intelligence (LDI) suite of solutions. This suite uses AI-powered technology to diagnose, prevent, and remediate common PC performance issues, thus ensuring that the laptops remain high-performing and efficient.

Finally, the new Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is the world’s first consumer Intel Evo Edition laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. This laptop also comes with a commitment to environmental sustainability, with the bottom cover of the laptop containing 50% recycled aluminum, and 90% ocean-bound plastic in the system bag.

Lenovo’s new range of ThinkPad and IdeaPad Intel Core Ultra AI ready laptops for business are not just powerful computing devices but also intelligent machines that leverage AI technology to enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency. These laptops are not only high-performing and efficient but also sustainable and inclusive, making them ideal for both business and consumer use.



