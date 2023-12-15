Acer Swift Go 14 AI ready OLED laptops powered Intel Core Ultra CPUs

The laptop market is set to become even more competitive with Acer’s introduction of the AI-ready Swift Go 14 laptop, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. A key player in the tech industry, Acer has been known for its innovative and high-performing products. This time, with the Swift Go 14, Acer takes a leap forward, offering advanced AI features, next-generation performance, and a lightweight design with an OLED display.

At the heart of the Swift Go 14 is the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which is verified as an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop. This processor, coupled with Intel Arc GPU and Intel AI Boost, an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), ensures efficient AI workloads and immersive experiences. This combination of hardware allows the laptop to deliver impressive performance, whether for work, play, or creative projects.

Intel Core Ultra AI ready laptops

One of the most notable features of the Swift Go 14 is its AI capabilities. The laptop includes AI features such as Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedView, which are particularly useful for videoconferencing and customization tools. Acer PurifiedVoice is designed to enhance voice clarity during video calls, while Acer PurifiedView improves the visual experience, delivering crisp and vibrant images.

The Swift Go 14 also includes Acer QuickPanel, a feature that allows for swift and easy configuration of videoconferencing solutions. Additionally, it offers Acer AlterView, a tool that can convert 2D images into animated wallpapers with 3D effects. This feature can add a touch of personalization and creativity to the user’s laptop experience.

Another significant AI feature is the laptop’s use of Copilot in Windows. This tool assists in work, creation, and play, providing personalized answers, inspiration, and task assistance. Furthermore, the laptop includes a dedicated AcerSense button for managing laptop performance, maintenance, and customizing experiences.

The Swift Go 14’s 1440p QHD webcam is more responsive and requires less power from the device, thanks to AI-supported technology. This feature enhances the videoconferencing experience, making it more efficient and enjoyable.

Despite its powerful features, the Swift Go 14 maintains a lightweight design. With an aluminium chassis weighing 1.32 kg and a thickness of 14.9 mm, this laptop is easy to carry around, making it an excellent choice for professionals and students alike. Moreover, the laptop features a 2.8K resolution (2880×1800) OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification, and a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering an immersive visual experience.

The Swift Go 14 also offers extended battery life of up to 12.5 hours, fast charging, and an instant wake feature, making it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable, long-lasting laptop for work or play. The laptop can also be paired with Android or iOS devices for a seamless integrated experience for file transfers, calling, messaging, and device management.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) will be available in North America in January 2024, starting at USD 799.99, and in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1199. The Swift Go 14, with its advanced AI features, powerful Intel Core Ultra processor, and lightweight design, is set to be a strong contender in the laptop market.



