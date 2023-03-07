New Intel Agilex 7 FPGAs launch

This week Intel has launched its Intel Agilex 7 FPGAs with F-Tile, equipped with the fastest field-programmable gate array (FPGA) transceivers available on the market says Intel. The new FPGAs have been specifically designed to help customers address challenges across the most bandwidth-intensive areas of the data-centric world, including data centers and high-speed networks continues Intel in its press release.

Intel explained that they have been designed with embedded, networking and cloud customers in mind, Intel’s new F-Tile-enabled Agilex 7 FPGAs deliver flexible hardware solutions with industry-leading transceiver performance, delivering up to 116 gigabits per second (Gbps) and hardened 400 gigabit Ethernet (GbE) intellectual property (IP).

“Intel’s Agilex 7 with F-Tile is loaded with transceivers that deliver more flexibility, bandwidth and data rate performance than any other FPGA on the market today. Together with Intel manufacturing and our supply chain resilience, we’re delivering multiple industry-leading products and capabilities that our customers and the industry require to address a broad range of critical business needs,” said Shannon Poulin, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Programmable Solutions Group.

Intel Agilex 7 FPGA

“Network operators, cloud providers and enterprise organizations need to address growing bandwidth requirements and are looking for cost-effective, flexible hardware solutions. Agilex 7 with F-Tile directly meets these needs and enables networking, cloud or embedded applications, bandwidth-intensive applications like IPUs (infrastructure processing units) and compute-intensive applications. Additionally, it doubles the bandwidth per channel compared to previous-generation Intel FPGAs and enables new products that deliver increased data traffic while reducing power and maintaining strict form-factor limitations.

Built on Intel’s 10 nanometer SuperFin process technology, Agilex 7 with F-Tile offers customers the flexibility to create a custom chip design suited to their specific needs. With multiprotocol capabilities and support combined with the faster data rates, Intel enables customers to realize new connectivity topologies in a single device. For example, Agilex 7 with F-Tile offers state-of-the-art versatility to enable 400 Gbps to 1.6 Tbps optical networking applications as well as applications such as 25/50G passive optical network for high-speed broadband applications or broadcast standards like HDMI and SDI.

