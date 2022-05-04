Ford Lightning power increases

All too often, manufacturers are unable to deliver on what they promise. Ford has done the opposite of that with the Lighting electric truck. Ford has delivered more than it has promised so far with the Lightning.

Ford has now confirmed that power is higher than originally quoted for all versions of the electric pickup. The entry-level 98 kWh battery pack truck was originally rated at 426 horsepower. Ford has now revised his power rating to 452 horsepower.

The version with the larger battery was originally rated at 563 horsepower and is now rated at 580 horsepower. Both versions of the truck still produce the same 775 pounds-feet of torque. The only caveat is that much power is made at the motor’s peak the battery is fully charged.

