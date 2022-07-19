Ford F-150 Raptor R has 700 horsepower

Ford has unveiled a new high-performance version of their F-150, the Ford F-150 Raptor R, and the truck comes with an impressive 700 horsepower.

The new Ford F-150 Raptor R is powered by a supercharged V* that produces 700 HP and 640 lb-ft of torque.

This is Ford’s most powerful F-150 Raptor to date and the truck also geta a number of other upgrades over the standard model.

The heart of Raptor R is a new 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque to give it incredible desert-running power. Ford Performance enlisted the most powerful engine in its lineup – previously seen in the Mustang Shelby GT500® – optimizing it for Raptor-level off-road performance and Built Ford Tough® durability. The result is the most torque-dense supercharged V8 yet in a production pickup.

Ford Performance recalibrated this V8 engine’s supercharger and installed a new pulley to optimize its power for off-road use, increasing torque delivery at the low-end and mid-range. These changes help Raptor R offer more performance at the speeds where customers spend most of their time driving.

To maintain the extreme off-road durability the Raptor brand is known for, Ford Performance upgraded the original engine’s exhaust manifolds to a cast stainless steel design, including a unique oil cooler and filter, plus a deeper oil pan enabling it to tackle aggressive grades while keeping the engine oil cool. To help the engine breathe better, air intake volume is increased 66% via a wider air intake inlet and a higher-flow, higher-efficiency conical air filter.

You can find out more details about the new Ford F-150 Raptor R over at Ford at the link below, Ford are now taking orders and production will start later this year.

Source Ford

