Steam Deck Dock specs updated with Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.1

Valve has this week updated the specifications page for its upcoming and highly anticipated Steam Deck Docking Station designed to enable you to easily connect your handheld games console to your large screen TV. Unfortunately the Steam Deck had to launch without its official Docking Station but now Valve has revealed it has updated the slower USB 2.0 ports to USB 3.1 ports. Providing three in total.

Steam Deck Docking Station specifications

– Weight: ~120 grams

– Size: 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm

– Accessory Ports: 3 x USB-A 3.1

– Networking: Gigabit Ethernet

– Video Out: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0

– Power: USB-C PD

The engineers at Valve has also confirmed that the Docking Station will also support Gigabit Ethernet and will measure 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm and weigh approximately 120g.

Steam deck specifications include :

Processor AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W

RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)

Storage :

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

All models use socketed 2230 m.2 modules (not intended for end-user replacement). All models include high-speed microSD card slot.

Source : Valve

