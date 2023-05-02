Inkplate 5 e-paper display soon launching on Crowd Supply

Building on the previously successfully launched e-paper displays in the form of the Inkplate 6 and larger Inkplate 10, built on ESP32 and programmable with Arduino IDE or MicroPython. The latest edition to the range the Inkplate 5 will soon be available to purchase via crowd supply and offers an 540 x 960 pixels packed into 5.2″ e-paper display.

Inkplate 5 is an Arduino compatible board that features a 5.2″ e-paper display. The display is capable of showing grayscale images or making partial refreshes with fast refresh times. It is a plug-and-play device, programmable via a USB port, and controlled by an ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

e-paper display

Requiring only 18 uA in low-power mode, Inkplate 5 can last for months on a single Li-ion battery charge. It’s simple enough to be used by beginners, but it also offers plenty of features and a user-friendly platform for advanced users. Inkplate 5 continues the legacy of the Inkplate family, now redesigned and more feature-packed than ever.

“Exciting news, the Inkplate family is getting a new member! It is the same easy-to-use e-paper board you’ve come to know and love with the Inkplate series. Now with 540 x 960 pixels packed into 5.2″ display, it’s a very interesting form factor with a high resolution, new-generation panel.”

Source : Crowd Supply





