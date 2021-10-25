Inkplate 6COLOR wireless 5.8″ e-paper color display

The team over at Inkplate will soon be launching a new e-paper color display via Crowd Supply offering a 5.8 inch Wi-Fi enabled color display that is easy to set and extremely versatile. Specifications of the e-paper color display include a 5.8-inch display offering users a resolution of 600 x 448 pixels with 7 colors directly available in the form of Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue, Green and Orange.

Other features include dithering algorithms built into Arduino library, so you can show any color using 7 existing ones

An on-board ESP32 microcontroller with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE), extremely low-energy, battery- or USB-powered operation (including a 25 µA sleep state) that wrings days, weeks, or months out of a single charge, MicroSD card reader from which Inkplate 6PLUS can pull images to display, Real Time Clock onboard and additional GPIO pins.

Possible applications for the Inkplate 6COLOR e-paper color display

– A high-latency information panel – Show calendar, temperature, weather, and air quality data. Track your stocks, learn a new word each day, display information about whatever song is playing, or keep tabs on your social media accounts. Switch between various options easily using the touchscreen. Inkplate 6PLUS will draw almost no power until it needs to pull new data or refresh its screen.

– A collaborative task tracker – Maintain shared lists of groceries to buy, chores to do, and birthdays to remember. No dry-erase markers required – just tap the screen to mark as done. Or, replace the power-hungry wall monitor in your office with an e-paper kanban on each desk.

– A minimalist e-paper typewriter – Get those words out, store them on an SD card, and sync them to the cloud, all while keeping your distance from distractions like social media and email.

– An open hardware e-reader – Sweep aside the barriers put in place by restrictive, centralized platforms, and e-read whatever you want!

– Art – Frame photographs pulled from an SD card or an online camera roll. Or generate abstract art from sensor data. Or torment your house guests with a modern take on the classic, black-and-white “photo booth.”

“Continuing the glory of the Inkplate series, we present you the newest board – Inkplate 6COLOR – incredibly simple to use e-paper display, now with colorful e-paper display. Powerful, Wi-Fi enabled ESP32 microcontroller makes this 5.8″ e-paper display – recycled from Kindle e-readers – incredibly easy to control. Just plug in a USB cable, open Arduino IDE (or MicroPython), and change the contents of the screen with few lines of code! Thanks to its low-power mode, you can run it for months, or even years, on a single battery.”

Source : Crowd Supply

