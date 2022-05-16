Inkplate 10 open-hardware e-paper display with Wi-Fi and more

Makers, developers and hobbyists searching for a large e-paper display may be interested in the Inkplate 10 which is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. The low-power easy to program display measures 9.7 inches and supports Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with Arduino and MicroPython programming languages.

Prices start from $169 for the Wi-Fi e-paper display fully assembled and ready to use with worldwide shipping available from just $18. Shipping throughout the United States is set at just $8. If you would like your e-paper display supplied in an enclosure the company can 3D print a custom-built Inkplate 10 complete with e-paper display for $199.

Inkplate 10 e-paper display

“Inkplate 10 is a powerful, energy-efficient, Wi-Fi enabled ESP32 board with a recycled 9.7 inch e-paper display. It’s open hardware supported by an open-source software library, and it’s easy to program, regardless of whether you prefer MicroPython or the Arduino IDE. Inkplate 10’s little brother, Inkplate 6, was our first attempt to create a smart display for everyone. And it was a success! In just over a month, we received nine times the level of support we expected, and we’ve since shipped all crowdfunded Inkplates to their new owners. “

“We rely on our screens to bring us a great deal of information about the world around us, and e-paper technology overcomes many of the limitations inherent in those we typically see on mobile phones, laptops, and external monitors. With properties such as high contrast, daylight readability, and remarkable energy efficiency (owing to the fact that they only draw power while changing what they display) e-paper screens are uniquely suited to many applications. And best of all, these particular screens are recycled from Amazon Kindles and other such e-readers that might otherwise end up in a scrap heap!”

Source : Crowd Supply

