Starlink satellite Internet now available in 32 countries

If you have been patiently waiting to be able to access satellite Internet in your country will be pleased to know that the Starlink service has this week announced it is now available in 32 countries worldwide. Shipping dishes out to customers has previously been an issue for Starlink but Elon Musk says that dishes will ship “immediately” to customers rather than having them wait months for delivery as before. If you are wondering whether Starlink satellite Internet connectivity is in your country check out the availability map above for confirmation.

Starlink satellite Internet

Earlier this year only 25 countries supported satellite Internet connections via Starlink but it seems the company is pushing hard to access a majority of areas worldwide and is now offering its satellite Internet starter kit for $599 with an ongoing monthly charge of $110 to receive the high-speed connection. Last month Starlink announced that it had made available its roaming connection allowing those in RVs to be able to connect wherever they may be as long as it is in the country which has coverage.

“Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet. Users can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations.

Starlink internet works by sending information through the vacuum of space, where it travels much faster than in fiber-optic cable and can reach far more people and places. While most satellite internet services today come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at about 35,000km, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km, and cover the entire globe.

Because Starlink satellites are in a low orbit, the round-trip data time between the user and the satellite – also known as latency – is much lower than with satellites in geostationary orbit. This enables Starlink to deliver services like online gaming that are usually not possible on other satellite broadband systems.”

Source : Twitter

