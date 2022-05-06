Starlink Portability feature offers satellite Internet roaming

Starlink has this month unveiled its new Portability feature allowing the use of its satellite Internet connection while roaming. The new service is available for an additional fee and enables subscribers to use their “dishy” anywhere on their home continent that provides active Internet coverage through the Starlink network. To see the new roaming feature in action check out the video created by Jeff Geerling who says that the power draw has also been improved and is now somewhere between 60 to 70 watts of power rather than the 80 to 100 watts previously.

Starlink roaming

The new Starlink Portability feature is priced at $25 per month on top of your current monthly subscription. Monthly subscriptions start from $110 and you also need to purchase your Starlink satellite dish hardware for $699 to get started. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Starlink website by following the link below.

“Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet. Users can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations. Starlink internet works by sending information through the vacuum of space, where it travels much faster than in fiber-optic cable and can reach far more people and places.”

“While most satellite internet services today come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at about 35,000km, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km, and cover the entire globe. Because Starlink satellites are in a low orbit, the round-trip data time between the user and the satellite – also known as latency – is much lower than with satellites in geostationary orbit. This enables Starlink to deliver services like online gaming that are usually not possible on other satellite broadband systems.”

For full details on the Starlink coverage in your area jump over to the official website and coverage map here.

Source : Starlink

