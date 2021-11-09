Solar powered office created featuring Starlink

We previously featured some videos from Megalag when Jono decided to send some AirTags around the world and now he is back with a new creation, a solar powered office featuring Starlink for the Internet.

Jono previously sent some Apple AirTags to Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook, he also sent some to North Korea, you can find out more details on what happened on this over at his YouTube channel at the link below.

Jono created the solar-powered office in his local park and he did this using a Jackery portable power station and some solar panels and more.

He used the power setup to power his laptop, iPad, and even a coffee machine, and then he set up a Starlink dish as well to provide an Internet connection.

As we can see from the video everything was powered by the Jackery portable power station and then charged using the solar panels.

You can find out more details on exactly what was used in this setup for the solar powered office over at the Megalag channel on YouTube. This is a pretty cool setup to get everything you need for a working office away from home.

Source & Image Credit: MegaLag

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals