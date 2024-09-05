Hands free inflatable tent and camping system hits Kickstarter

Imagine arriving at your campsite and setting up your tent in just 7-8 minutes without breaking a sweat. With the Gouse Tent and Luli Canopy, this dream becomes a reality. These innovative, hands-free inflatable tent and camping systems are designed to make your outdoor adventures more enjoyable and hassle-free. Picture yourself effortlessly inflating your shelter while soaking in the beauty of nature, knowing that you have more time to explore and relax.

Gouse Tent & Luli Canopy

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $499 or £380 (depending on current exchange rates). Gone are the days of struggling with tent poles and complicated instructions. The Gouse Tent and Luli Canopy feature built-in air tubes that can be effortlessly inflated using an electric pump. In just a few minutes, you’ll have a spacious and stable shelter ready to use.

This hands-free inflatable camping system is perfect for those who want to spend more time enjoying nature and less time setting up camp. Imagine the convenience of arriving at your campsite and having your tent ready in no time, allowing you to dive straight into your outdoor activities.

Inflatable Tent Camping System

Whether you’re camping with family or friends, space and comfort are essential. The Gouse Tent can accommodate 8-12 people, while the Luli Canopy is perfect for groups of 6-10. Both models offer a multi-room layout, including a bedroom, living room, and yard area, ensuring everyone has their own space and privacy. With a height of 2 meters, you can move around comfortably without feeling cramped. Think about the luxury of having separate areas for sleeping, relaxing, and socializing, making your camping experience feel like a home away from home.

Camping often means facing unpredictable weather, but with the Gouse Tent and Luli Canopy, you’re prepared for anything. These tents are designed to withstand heavy rain, snow, and strong winds up to the 7th level. The PE composite fabric with TPU air tubes ensures durability, while the PU3000 waterproof rating and UPF 50+ sun protection keep you safe and dry in any condition. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your shelter can handle whatever Mother Nature throws at it, allowing you to enjoy your trip without worry.

Assuming that the Gouse Tent & Luli Canopy funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Gouse Tent & Luli Canopy inflatable tent and camping system project play the promotional video below.

The Gouse Tent and Luli Canopy feature a dual venting cabin air column structure and a double “H” air column support system, providing independent section stability without the need for wind ropes. This design not only enhances stability but also makes setup and takedown a breeze. Additional features like windows for ventilation, a projection screen, and extra openings for versatile use make these tents a top choice for modern campers. Picture yourself enjoying a movie night under the stars or having a well-ventilated space to relax during the day.

The Gouse Tent layout includes a front yard area of 2m², a living room or secondary bedroom, and a main bedroom with a divider curtain for added privacy. The Luli Canopy features a similar “H” shaped air column structure and positioning limit straps for easy setup. These thoughtful design elements ensure that your camping experience is as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

Embrace the future of camping with the Gouse Tent and Luli Canopy, and make your next outdoor adventure more comfortable and enjoyable than ever before. Imagine the convenience, comfort, and peace of mind that come with using these advanced camping systems, allowing you to focus on creating unforgettable memories in the great outdoors.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the inflatable tent and camping system, jump over to the official Gouse Tent & Luli Canopy crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

