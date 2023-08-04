Aerogogo Aerotent inflatable tent

Aerogogo, a leading innovator in outdoor gear, has unveiled its next generation air tent, the Aerotent inflatable tent series. This revolutionary tent is designed with a one-button set-up inflatable frame structure and a large, cozy space, making it the perfect companion for any adventure.

The Aerotent inflatable tent series is not your average camping gear. It boasts an automatic inflation system, self-assembling features, and an instant one-button set up. This makes it not only portable and durable for outdoor use but also incredibly user-friendly.

Early bird pricing are now available for the unusual project from roughly $749 or £599 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the fixed retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We love embracing nature and are passionate about camping. Whether it’s biking, fishing, kayaking, or enjoying the outdoors during summer or winter. People love to set up tents outside with friends and family to savor the outdoor moments. However, for many, setting up tents can be quite cumbersome. That’s why Aerogogo has developed a range of inflatable camping equipment that can be easily inflated with an external air pump. These products come with numerous functions and uses, allowing you to choose the adventure camping gear that suits your preferences.”

The tent is equipped with three doors and three mesh windows, making it a versatile and multi-functional piece of equipment. It can easily transform into an outdoor canopy, instantly expanding your activity space. This provides a wide view, excellent ventilation, and sun protection, enhancing your outdoor experience.

In designing the Sphere tent, Aerogogo has broken away from the traditional, monotonous tent designs. The Sphere tent resembles a spacecraft, with a modern and fashionable look that is sure to capture your heart at first sight. This unique design, coupled with the one-click automatic inflatable tent feature, makes camping effortless, comfortable, and exciting.

“The moon tent, like the sphere tent, follows the same design concept and resembles a half-moon shape, hence its name. It also features three doors, each providing its private space when closed. The doors can be set up as canopies to expand the usable space, or you can roll them up to fully enjoy the outdoor scenery.”

The Sphere tent utilizes lightweight TPU air columns and an innovative electric air pump. With just a press of a button, you can fully inflate the tent in just 5.5 minutes. The sturdy I-shaped air column provides stable support, ensuring a hassle-free camping experience.

If the Aerogogo Aerotent campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Aerogogo Aerotent inflatable tent project glimpse the promotional video below.

The tent’s super-spacious interior measures 7 square meters and has a height of 2 meters, providing ample headroom. It features a three-sided canopy overhang, three large windows, and a PVC skylight on the top. Its spherical design comfortably accommodates 4-8 people, making it perfect for group camping trips.

“The 4-minute smart inflation system automatically sets up the tent, utilizing suspension-type air columns for stable and effortless installation. Deflation takes only 3 seconds, making storage a breeze. Similar to the sphere tent, the moon tent also employs ultra-light TPU air columns, with three columns interconnected to create a quadrilateral frame structure.”

The three sides of the tent can be expanded into a canopy, allowing the breeze to flow through the large mesh windows. This ensures excellent air ventilation and prevents stuffiness. The canopy also extends the activity space, offering an astonishing wide view and protection from the sun. The tent’s skylight feature allows you to gaze up at the blue sky and stars while lying inside, adding a touch of magic to your camping experience.

In conclusion, the Aerotent inflatable tent series from Aerogogo is a game-changer in the world of outdoor gear. Its unique design, easy set-up, and versatile features make it a must-have for any camping enthusiast.

