BAJAO SUP paddle board tent $383

Paddle boarders who would like to adventure a little further afield, might be interested in a new lightweight paddle board tent that allows you to camp on land or water. Featuring an inflatable skeleton the tent can be easily put up and taken down and is safely strapped to your paddle board.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $383 or £325 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the fixed retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“At it’s core, BAJAO Cabin is a tent. But on closer look, BAJAO Cabin is more than that. It’s a tent, that uses your SUP Board as an air matress. So you can camp even on rocky ground, on your car roof or on the water. But even that is not all there is. The two sidepipes make board and tent very stable on the water. This allows you to easily anchor and spend the night on the water in areas where camping is not allowed. Whenever you go on a multi-day SUP tour, you need the right equipment by your side. That starts with the right tent.”

“Our air frame (patent pending) compensates for the difference in height between the floor or water and the deck of the board. It consists of two inflatable arches to which the inner tent is attached. The two spawning bodies, we call them sidepipes, not only equalize the height difference, the stabilize the board on the water. This allows you to camp on calm, shallow water.”

If the BAJAO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the BAJAO paddle board tent project analyze the promotional video below.

“You can remove the sidepipes and set up your BAJAO Cabin directly on the ground. Without SUP board underneath and use it like a normal trekking tent. This way you have besides a SUP tent and a roof tent also a normal, very spacious one-person expedition tent. BAJAO Cabin is a roof tent for any car. Attach the SUP and tent to your roof rack and you’re ready for the night!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the paddle board tent, jump over to the official BAJAO crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

