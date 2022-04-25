GIGA inflatable tent with integrated high-pressure air pump

GIGA has created a new inflatable tent equipped within integrated high-pressure air pump providing fast inflation. The ultralightweight and portable tent features a one button automatic inflation system and comes complete with its own inflatable mattress allowing you to enjoy the outdoors in comfort.

Rather than using heavy fibreglass or even worse metal poles the GIGA Tent features inflatable air beams that once inflated provide a rigid structure that can be quickly and easily collapsed down and stored either in your backpack or car. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique design of the inflatable tent that is capable of withstanding up to level VII winds.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $229 or £179 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Most people’s first impression about a tent must be its complicated metal frame and takes time to set up by yourself. It can be a big challenge for hands-on ability which is not very user-friendly for those butterfingers. Moreover, it’s difficult to pack and store. The tent frame can be easily broken and deformed just with a light crush and that will be unusable. Although there are some inflatable tents out on the market, however, they have to be manually inflated which is very time-consuming and inconvenient. “

If the GIGA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the GIGA inflatable tent project play the promotional video below.

“Besides, some air mattresses are difficult to inflate as they require an external electric air pump which is going to require an electrical source. And some air mattresses can be particularly uncomfortable even when they’re fully inflated. The GIGA Tent and Air Mattress are electrically automatic inflatable. Simply press a button, and it will be inflated and set up completely in just minutes. Super convenient and easy to use! “

“Worry-free assembly or even assembly does not exist at all! The GIGA tent and Mattress are electric inflatables. All you need to do is just press the button, and it can be up automatically. Also, the GIGA Tent will automatically stop inflating when it has enough air. Extremely friendly for most campers and the inexperienced!”

