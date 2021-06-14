Lumonitor 4K touchscreen portable monitor from $399

The Lumonitor 4K touchscreen portable monitor is now available to preorder offering an ultralightweight portable display, with plug and play functionality, integrated rechargeable battery and a 4K resolution. Check out the video below to learn more about the Lumonitor portable display priced at $399.

Lumonitor - 4K Touchscreen Portable Monitor

“Get ready to unplug and go with Lumonitor, the self-powered portable monitor in brilliant 4K. Razor-thin and ready for anything Lumonitor turns any device into a 4K powerhouse. Its host of high-speed ports and built-in battery liberate your bag from clutter and keep your devices fully charged no matter where you are. Work, game, create, or entertain better on Lumonitor. Lumonitor’s brand-new PinPoint touch technology upgrades touch responsivity for the 4K generation. More pixels mean more precision, and Lumonitor has the responsivity that photo editors, designers, and artists need to get the job done with pinpoint accuracy. Touch and stylus ready, Lumonitor responds to the broadest strokes down to the finest finishing touches. Enjoy confident control and satisfying fluidity with PinPoint touch.”

Lumonitor - Battery Life

“The mind-blowing depth and clarity of Ultra-HD 4K is at your fingertips with Lumonitor. Gaming has never been more immersive. Your shows and movies have never been more explosive. And when it comes time to present for work, there’s no mistaking the brilliance of 4K over the pixelated tablets and powerpoints of the other guys.”

When fully charged the internal battery is capable of providing up to 4 hours of life and the display can provide either 4K or 1080p resolutions together with universal compatibility, say its creators. Weighing just 580 g the monitor measures just 6 mm thick and has a response time of 20 ms and includes ports for USB-C, mini HDMI and micro USB.

Source : Lumonitor

