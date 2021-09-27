Well Lit indoor garden LED grow lights for plants

LED grow lights provide a great alternative to other growing systems that can generate huge amounts of heat and hinder the growing cycle of your indoor plants garden. Well Lit is a new grow light system equipped with an integrated cooling system and is available in 3000K, 5000K, 730nm and 660nm combination LED panels depending on your growing needs. Designed to help your herbs flourish from seed to plant the modular panels allow you to combine as many as required and features a waterproof casing and adjustable brightness with red and white spectrum.

Indoor LED grow lights for plants helps them flourish

The high-powered modular grow light system can be set up and dismantled in just a few minutes thanks to its simple and straightforward design and features a monitoring system that protects your grow light panels from overheating or overload, notifying you as soon any fuses need to be replaced removed or repaired.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With its unique use of red and white light spectrums, this high-powered grow light avoids using harmful blue light. The red light encourages faster blooming and fruit-bearing, earlier germination, and better root development. The white light is perfect for supplementing the sunshine that indoor plants need during colder, darker months.”

If the Well Lit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Well Lit grow light project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Well Lit panels can operate at a maximum of 250W. When used for 8 to 16 hours, it can encourage photosynthesis in seedlings and plants to help them bloom, bear fruit, and grow faster. A large adjustment knob makes controlling the brightness of your grow light panel effortless. Simply turn it to change the settings, brightness and more in seconds.”

“Thanks to the transparent acrylic panels that protect the bulbs of this high-powered grow light from dust, humidity, and bugs, you can appreciate its powerful glow with your own eyes and clean it in seconds. This automatic system regulates the temperature of the interior bulbs and keeps them at a steady within 140°F (60°C).”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the grow light, jump over to the official Well Lit crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals