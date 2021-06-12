Pico Max indoor garden helps your plants flourish

Altifarm Enverde have returned once again to Kickstarter to launch the larger version of their popular Pico indoor garden which raised over $1.5 million via Kickstarter earlier this year. The new aptly named Pico Max offers a larger indoor garden based on the design of their original yet providing space for larger plants and equipped with a larger grow light and water reservoir.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $34 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Pico Max campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Pico Max indoor garden project checkout the promotional video below.

“Pico Max is called MAX for a reason. Nearly triple the size of the original Pico, you can now grow and live large with more life. Regardless of how busy you are, Pico’s watering system makes sure your plants have as much water as they need — no more, no less — to sustain their health and beauty. All you need to do is top-up every 10 days.”

“Plants use capillary action to bring water up the roots and stems to the rest of the plant. Pico Max leverages this natural phenomenon by using capillary irrigation which perfectly regulates water between the water container and the soil. Your plants bring up water as it needs, feeding itself as you witness it thrive.”

“Just like humans, roots need oxygen — for aerobic respiration! This process releases the energy required for healthy root and plant growth. The more oxygen, the healthier the plant! Pico comes with 4 Air Vents that sit above the water table, bringing oxygen flow directly to the roots to nourish your plant!”

Source : Kickstarter

