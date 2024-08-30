Improve your Steam Deck performance with lossless scaling and double your FPS in Windows 11

If you are struggling with low FPS and choppy gameplay on your Steam Deck OLED especially when playing graphically intensive titles like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077. You might be interested in a new tutorial by ETA Prime showing you how to significantly boost your performance without compromising on quality. Using lossless scaling and frame generation on Windows 11. This comprehensive guide provide more insights into the methods and technologies that assist these enhancements, presenting a step-by-step approach to attaining optimal performance on your device.

Boost Your Steam Deck OLED Performance

Key Takeaways : Enhance Steam Deck OLED performance with lossless scaling and frame generation on Windows 11.

Lossless scaling upscales game resolution without sacrificing image quality, available on Steam for $7.

Significant FPS boosts in demanding games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring.

Requires Windows 11 and the latest Windows drivers from Valve.

Configuration steps include customizing APU and AMD GPU settings, adjusting VRAM allocation, and configuring game-specific settings.

Technologies are currently incompatible with Linux/Steam OS.

Potential issues include glitches and increased input latency in some games.

Performance improvements are more noticeable in single-player games; input latency is less pronounced with controllers.

Growing desire for native frame generation support in Steam OS to broaden application.

Lossless scaling and frame generation require Windows 11 but offer substantial performance gains.

Understanding Lossless Scaling

Lossless scaling is an innovative technology that enables the upscaling of your game’s resolution without compromising image quality. This powerful application, available on Steam for a modest price of $7, offers support for both frame generation and upscaling across a wide range of Windows systems. By using this technology, you can unlock higher frame rates and superior visual fidelity in your favorite games.

Measurable Performance Improvements

The integration of lossless scaling and frame generation techniques can yield remarkable FPS boosts in resource-intensive games. Take, for instance, Red Dead Redemption 2, where the implementation of these optimizations can propel the frame rate from a modest 47 FPS to an impressive 90+ FPS. This transformative performance uplift extends to other graphically demanding titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, ensuring a smoother, more immersive gaming experience.

To harness the potential of lossless scaling and frame generation on your Steam Deck OLED, it is imperative to operate the device under Windows 11. Moreover, ensure that you have installed the latest Windows drivers provided by Valve, as these are crucial for maintaining optimal compatibility and performance.

Lossless Scaling On The Steam Deck OLED! Double Your FPS In Windows 11

Improve Steam Deck Performance

Maximizing the performance of your Steam Deck OLED necessitates a series of configuration adjustments:

APU and AMD GPU Settings : Fine-tune these settings to strike the perfect balance between performance and power efficiency.

: Fine-tune these settings to strike the perfect balance between performance and power efficiency. VRAM Allocation : Optimize VRAM allocation through BIOS settings to ensure your system has sufficient memory to handle resource-intensive games.

: Optimize VRAM allocation through BIOS settings to ensure your system has sufficient memory to handle resource-intensive games. Game-Specific Settings: Tailor in-game settings, such as resolution and graphical quality, to extract maximum performance. Using FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) can further amplify performance by effectively upscaling lower resolutions.

Navigating Potential Limitations

While lossless scaling and frame generation offer substantial benefits, it is essential to acknowledge their inherent limitations. At present, these technologies are not compatible with Linux/Steam OS, confining their utilization to Windows 11. Furthermore, certain games may encounter glitches or heightened input latency when employing these enhancements. Hogwarts Legacy, for example, has reported issues in conjunction with these optimizations.

Insights from User Experiences

The performance gains achieved through lossless scaling and frame generation are particularly evident in single-player games. However, users may encounter increased input latency, especially when using a mouse and keyboard setup. Interestingly, this latency is less pronounced when using game controllers, making it a viable option for many gamers. Despite the allure of these enhancements, some users may still gravitate towards Steam OS due to its user-friendly interface and portability advantages.

Future Prospects

There is a growing demand within the gaming community for native frame generation support in Steam OS. The successful porting of these technologies to Linux could significantly expand their reach and accessibility to a broader user base. Such a development would empower gamers to enjoy enhanced performance on the Steam Deck OLED without the necessity of switching to Windows 11.

By following the steps and configurations outlined in this guide, you can unlock substantial performance gains on your Steam Deck OLED. Embrace the opportunity to experiment with these transformative technologies and share your experiences with the gaming community to collectively refine and optimize the process. As the landscape of gaming technology continues to evolve, the potential for further advancements in performance optimization on the Steam Deck OLED remains an exciting prospect.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



