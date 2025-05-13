iPadOS 18.5 Released! Try These New Features First

Apple’s iPadOS 18.5 introduces a comprehensive set of updates designed to enhance usability, customization, and connectivity. Whether your iPad serves as a tool for productivity, entertainment, or communication, this update brings features aimed at improving your overall experience. Below is an in-depth look at the most notable changes, highlighting how they can make your iPad more efficient and enjoyable to use in a new video from HotshotTek.

Enhanced Screen Time Controls

For users who monitor screen time—whether for themselves or their families—iPadOS 18.5 provides improved tools to help maintain better control over device usage. Notifications now alert you when children request additional screen time or attempt to bypass restrictions by entering PIN codes. This feature is particularly beneficial for parents, as it allows for real-time decision-making and promotes healthier digital habits. By addressing a common concern for families, this update ensures that managing screen time is both intuitive and effective.

Streamlined Transactions in the Apple TV App

The Apple TV app introduces a simplified transaction process that enhances convenience and security. If you use third-party TVs with the app, you can now approve purchases directly from your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. This eliminates the need for lengthy authentication steps, making it faster to rent or buy content. By integrating this feature across devices, Apple ensures a seamless experience for users, reducing friction in the purchasing process while maintaining robust security.

RCS Messaging: Bridging Platforms

iPadOS 18.5 brings support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging to cellular-enabled iPads in India, marking a significant step forward in cross-platform communication. This feature allows users to share high-resolution photos, videos, and other media effortlessly, improving the quality of interactions between iOS and Android devices. Enhanced group messaging, read receipts, and better media sharing capabilities make conversations more seamless and engaging. For users who rely on their iPads for communication, this update bridges the gap between platforms, offering a more unified messaging experience.

Expanded 5G Connectivity for Airtel Users

Airtel users in India with cellular-enabled iPads will benefit from expanded 5G support, delivering faster data speeds and a more reliable connection. This enhancement is particularly valuable for activities such as streaming, downloading large files, or participating in video conferences. By using the growing 5G infrastructure, iPadOS 18.5 ensures a smoother and more consistent online experience, especially in areas with strong network coverage.

Dynamic Wallpapers with Pride-Themed Designs

Customization takes center stage with the introduction of Pride-themed dynamic wallpapers. These visually engaging designs subtly shift as you unlock your device, adding a layer of personalization and creativity. Beyond aesthetics, this feature reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity, allowing users to celebrate diversity while making their iPads uniquely their own. It’s a small but meaningful addition that enhances the visual appeal of the device.

Improved Mail App Customization

The Mail app receives a usability boost with new customization options that cater to individual preferences. You can now choose to display or hide contact photos in your inbox, tailoring the layout to suit your needs. Additionally, a customizable toolbar allows you to prioritize frequently used actions, streamlining email management. These enhancements make the Mail app more intuitive and efficient, particularly for users who rely on it for professional or personal communication.

Apple Care Integration for Simplified Device Management

Managing your Apple devices becomes more convenient with the addition of a dedicated Apple Care and warranty section. This feature consolidates coverage details for all devices linked to your Apple ID, including AppleCare+ eligibility. By providing a centralized location for warranty and protection information, this update simplifies device management and ensures you stay informed about your coverage. It’s a practical enhancement that adds value for users with multiple Apple devices.

Recipe Catalog in the News App

For cooking enthusiasts, iPadOS 18.5 introduces a recipe catalog within the News app, available to iCloud storage plan subscribers. This feature curates recipes from a variety of sources, offering inspiration for meal planning and culinary exploration. Whether you’re looking to try new dishes or streamline your cooking routine, this addition provides a convenient way to discover and organize recipes. It’s a thoughtful feature that caters to users with a passion for food and creativity in the kitchen.

Viral Hits Category in the Music App

The Music app now includes a “Viral Hits” category, making it easier to discover trending songs and stay updated with current music trends. This feature highlights popular tracks, offering a quick way to explore what’s resonating with listeners worldwide. While not a major overhaul, this addition adds a layer of relevance to your music library, making sure you’re always in tune with the latest hits.

Refinements to Apple Intelligence

iPadOS 18.5 includes subtle refinements to Apple Intelligence features, focusing on improving performance and usability. These adjustments aim to enhance existing functionalities, making sure a smoother and more intuitive user experience. While the changes may not be immediately noticeable, they contribute to the overall reliability and efficiency of the operating system, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to continuous improvement.

Elevating the iPad Experience

iPadOS 18.5 delivers a well-rounded update that prioritizes usability, regional support, and personalization. From enhanced screen time controls to dynamic wallpapers and improved app functionality, this update caters to a wide range of user needs. Whether you’re managing your digital life, exploring creative features, or staying connected, iPadOS 18.5 offers meaningful enhancements that elevate your iPad experience.

