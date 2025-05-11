iPadOS 18.5 Secrets Revealed: What Apple Didn’t Tell You

Apple has officially released the Release Candidate (RC) for iPadOS 18.5, marking the final stage before the public rollout. This update introduces a variety of new features, bug fixes, and performance optimizations, making it a significant upgrade for iPad users. If your device is compatible with iPadOS 18, this release is worth exploring for its enhancements and refinements. Below is a detailed breakdown of what this update brings to the table in a new video from Zollotech.

Key Features and Enhancements

The iPadOS 18.5 RC focuses on improving usability, security, and functionality, addressing user feedback while refining the overall experience. Here are the standout updates included in this release:

Parents now receive notifications if children attempt to bypass their Screen Time passcode. This enhancement strengthens parental controls and ensures better monitoring of device usage. Cross-Device Purchase Confirmation: Users can now approve purchases on third-party devices through the TV app, streamlining transactions across Apple’s ecosystem and enhancing convenience.

A new animated wallpaper celebrates inclusivity and diversity, aligning with Apple’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility. Mail App Enhancements: The Mail app now includes priority settings and contact photo options, along with improved category views for easier navigation and organization.

A new recipe catalog splash screen offers a fresh and engaging way to explore content within the app. Music App Upgrade: A Shazam-powered viral music chart highlights trending tracks, updated daily to keep users informed of the latest hits.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Apple has addressed several issues in this release, making sure a smoother and more reliable user experience. The following fixes and improvements are included:

Siri responsiveness has been enhanced, and Story Kit functionality has been refined for better performance. HVF-Related Fixes: Resolutions to HVF-related issues contribute to improved system stability and reliability.

Although Apple has not yet disclosed specific security updates, the company continues to prioritize user safety and data protection. Performance benchmarks indicate consistent results, with no significant changes in speed or heat management, making sure a stable experience.

Battery Life and Performance Metrics

Battery performance remains a critical focus in iPadOS 18.5, with testing revealing consistent and reliable results. Key metrics include:

An average screen-on time of approximately six hours under typical usage conditions ensures dependable performance for daily tasks. Benchmark Scores: Devices achieve scores of 3,711 (single-core) and 14,463 (multi-core), consistent with previous updates and indicative of stable performance.

These metrics demonstrate that the update maintains a balance between power efficiency and performance, making sure reliability for both casual and intensive usage scenarios.

What’s Next?

The iPadOS 18.5 RC sets the stage for future updates, with several developments anticipated in the near future. Here’s what users can expect:

The next beta version is likely to follow shortly after the public release of iPadOS 18.5, offering additional refinements and features. iPadOS 19 Preview: The next major update is expected to debut at WWDC 2025 in June, promising more substantial innovations and enhancements.

The iPadOS 18.5 RC represents a thoughtful blend of new features, refinements, and fixes, enhancing the overall user experience. From improved parental controls to advanced cellular technology, this update reflects Apple’s dedication to continuous improvement and user satisfaction. As the public release approaches, users can look forward to a stable and feature-rich operating system designed to meet their evolving needs.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



