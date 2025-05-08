iOS 18.5 RC Beta is Here, and It Changes Everything!

Apple has officially unveiled the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate (RC), marking the final phase before the update becomes publicly available. This version introduces a series of enhancements aimed at refining the overall iPhone experience. While some eagerly awaited features are still absent, the update prioritizes improvements in accessibility, customization, and connectivity, making sure of a more seamless and user-friendly interaction with your device. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the major changes in this update.

Device Compatibility: Who Can Get iOS 18.5?

If your iPhone supports iOS 18, you’re eligible for the iOS 18.5 update. This compatibility extends to all devices running the earlier version, including older iPhone models. Apple’s commitment to supporting a wide range of devices ensures that even users with aging hardware can benefit from the latest features and improvements. Once the update is officially released, you’ll be able to download it directly through the Settings app under the Software Update section.

Top Features and Enhancements in iOS 18.5

The iOS 18.5 RC brings a variety of updates designed to enhance usability, functionality, and personalization. Below are the most notable changes introduced in this release:

The Settings app now features a revamped Apple Care and warranty section. This update provides detailed warranty information and offers direct access to Apple Support, simplifying the process of managing your device’s coverage. Enhanced Back Tap Functionality: The Back Tap feature has been expanded to include the “Show Banner” option, allowing users to trigger banner notifications with a simple tap on the back of their iPhone. This addition enhances the feature’s versatility and convenience.

The Back Tap feature has been expanded to include the “Show Banner” option, allowing users to trigger banner notifications with a simple tap on the back of their iPhone. This addition enhances the feature’s versatility and convenience. Pride Month Wallpaper: In celebration of Pride Month, Apple has introduced a vibrant new wallpaper for iPhones and Apple Watches. While customization options for this wallpaper are limited, its inclusion highlights Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The Mail app now allows users to show or hide contact photos, offering greater control over the app’s appearance. Additional interface tweaks further improve the overall user experience. Screen Time Notifications: Notifications are now sent whenever a Screen Time passcode is used. This feature enhances transparency, particularly for parents monitoring their children’s device usage.

Satellite Connectivity: Expanded Access

iOS 18.5 introduces significant advancements in satellite connectivity, broadening its availability to more users. Satellite messaging capabilities have been extended to users in the UK, making sure reliable communication in remote or underserved areas. Additionally, compatibility with Starlink has been expanded to include iPhone 13 models, increasing the number of devices that can use satellite connectivity. These updates underscore Apple’s commitment to enhancing global accessibility and making sure users stay connected, regardless of their location.

Performance Insights and Missing Features

While iOS 18.5 delivers meaningful updates, performance benchmarks indicate a slight decline compared to earlier beta versions. Some users have reported heating issues during testing, which Apple may address in future updates. Additionally, a few anticipated features remain absent from this release. Notable omissions include the “Recover All” option in the Photos app and charging time estimates, both of which were expected by some users. These features are likely to debut in subsequent updates, potentially as part of iOS 19.

Despite these minor setbacks, iOS 18.5 remains a valuable update, offering a range of enhancements that improve the overall user experience. Apple’s iterative approach ensures that future updates will continue to refine and expand upon the features introduced in this release.

When Will iOS 18.5 Be Available?

The public release of iOS 18.5 is anticipated within the next week. However, Apple may choose to release a second Release Candidate (RC2) based on feedback from the current testing phase. If you’re eager to explore the new features, keep an eye on your device for the update notification. To check for availability, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the prompts to install the latest version once it becomes available.

What iOS 18.5 Brings to the Table

iOS 18.5 represents a thoughtful step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the iPhone experience. From improved accessibility features to expanded satellite connectivity, this update introduces meaningful changes that cater to a diverse range of users. While some features remain on the horizon, the refinements included in this release demonstrate Apple’s dedication to innovation and user satisfaction. Prepare your device for the update and explore the new possibilities it offers.

