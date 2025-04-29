iOS 18.5 Beta 4 Released: New Features Revealed

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.5 Beta 4 for developers, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward the final public release. This update emphasizes performance improvements, bug fixes, and subtle enhancements designed to refine the overall user experience. With the Release Candidate (RC) anticipated soon, this beta lays the groundwork for a polished and reliable operating system. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on what is included in iOS 18.5 beta 4.

What’s New in iOS 18.5 Beta 4?

iOS 18.5 Beta 4 introduces several updates aimed at enhancing usability, stability, and performance. Key details include:

Build Number: 22F5068A

22F5068A Update Size: Approximately 838.9 MB on devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Approximately 838.9 MB on devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max Modem Firmware: Unchanged at version 1.60.02 for the iPhone 16 series

These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless user experience through backend optimizations and system refinements. While the changes may not be immediately visible, they contribute to the overall stability and reliability of the platform.

Enhanced Apple Care and Warranty Management

One of the standout updates in this beta is the improved Apple Care and Warranty section within the Settings app. This enhancement focuses on making device management more intuitive and efficient. Key improvements include:

Clearer device model identification, such as “iPhone 16 Pro Max,” for easier access to device-specific details

Faster loading times for warranty and Apple Care information, making sure smoother navigation

These changes simplify the process of managing your device’s warranty and service options, offering a more user-friendly experience. Whether you need to check your coverage or explore Apple Care services, the updated interface ensures quick and hassle-free access.

Generative AI and Backend Changes

Hints of future innovations are embedded within the code of iOS 18.5 Beta 4. A new entitlement labeled “Generative Experiences” suggests that Apple may be exploring AI-driven tools or analytics. While details remain scarce, this could pave the way for advanced AI features in future updates, potentially enhancing productivity and personalization.

In addition to these AI-related hints, notable backend adjustments include:

Removal of the “Live Storage Exclave” feature, which may indicate a shift in storage management strategies

feature, which may indicate a shift in storage management strategies Introduction of a mysterious “Flying Unicorn” feature linked to the Find My app, potentially hinting at new device-tracking capabilities

These backend changes suggest Apple is actively preparing for future functionality, making sure the operating system remains adaptable to emerging technologies and user needs.

Bug Fixes and Usability Improvements

This beta addresses several known issues, particularly those affecting daily usability. Key fixes include:

CarPlay: Resolved issues with music playback disruptions and improved connectivity

Resolved issues with music playback disruptions and improved connectivity Cellular Connectivity: Partial fixes for the cellular toggle in the Control Center, now offering real-time updates

While these fixes enhance the overall stability of the system, some issues persist. For instance, the “Recently Deleted” folder in the Photos app still lacks certain buttons, indicating that further refinements are needed. Nonetheless, these updates represent a step forward in improving the user experience.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance benchmarks for iOS 18.5 Beta 4 reveal slight improvements in single-core Geekbench scores, while multi-core performance remains consistent with previous versions. These incremental enhancements ensure that devices perform reliably during everyday use.

Battery life appears stable, with no significant changes reported in this beta. However, minor improvements may be introduced in the upcoming Release Candidate build, further optimizing the balance between performance and energy efficiency.

New Wallpapers and Visual Updates

Although no new wallpapers are visible in this beta, code references suggest the addition of two fresh designs. These wallpapers are expected to debut with the Release Candidate, offering users new options for personalizing their devices. Such visual updates, while subtle, contribute to the overall appeal of the operating system.

Release Timeline and Future Updates

The Release Candidate for iOS 18.5 is expected to arrive on May 5, with the final public release projected for May 12. Following this, Apple is likely to shift its focus to the development of iOS 18.6 Beta, continuing its iterative improvement process.

Additionally, an iOS 19 preview is scheduled for June 9 during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This event will provide a first look at the next major iteration of iOS, offering insights into the future direction of Apple’s mobile operating system.

As Apple continues to refine iOS 18.5, users can look forward to a more polished and feature-rich experience, setting the stage for the innovations to come in iOS 19.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



