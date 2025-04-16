iOS 18.5 Beta 2: Any Hidden Gems Found?

Apple has rolled out the developer beta of iOS 18.5 Beta 2, with a public beta expected to follow shortly. This update is primarily focused on refining the operating system through bug fixes, performance enhancements, and minor interface adjustments. While it does not introduce major new features, it addresses key issues and improves compatibility across Apple devices. Below is a closer look at what this update offers and how it may impact your device in a new video from HotshotTek.

Key Updates and Fixes

The iOS 18.5 Beta 2 update, with a download size of approximately 1.2 GB for the iPhone 16 Pro, delivers targeted improvements designed to enhance usability. It is compatible with all devices running iOS 18, making sure a broad range of users can benefit from the changes. Here are the most notable updates included in this release:

The Mail app now features a revamped top section, introducing a new preview tab for easier navigation. Additionally, users can toggle contact photo visibility directly within the app, eliminating the need to access system settings for this adjustment. Photos App Update: The “Delete All” option has been removed from the Recently Deleted tab. This change requires users to manually select items for deletion or recovery, reducing the likelihood of accidental data loss.

The “Delete All” option has been removed from the Recently Deleted tab. This change requires users to manually select items for deletion or recovery, reducing the likelihood of accidental data loss. AirPods Max Connectivity: A low-latency lossless audio bug affecting USB-C connections has been resolved, significantly improving the listening experience for AirPods Max users.

These updates reflect Apple’s focus on refining core apps and addressing user feedback to enhance functionality and reliability.

Performance and System Adjustments

Performance testing of iOS 18.5 Beta 2 reveals incremental improvements in system efficiency. Geekbench scores indicate a slight increase in processing power compared to the previous beta version, suggesting that Apple has optimized certain aspects of the operating system. However, these performance gains come with a minor trade-off: during testing, devices exhibited slightly higher temperatures than usual, raising potential concerns about long-term thermal management.

Battery performance remains a critical area of interest. Although the update does not explicitly address battery life, the observed increase in device temperature could have implications for battery longevity over time. Users are encouraged to monitor their devices for any noticeable changes in battery performance after installing the update.

Bug Fixes and Remaining Issues

iOS 18.5 Beta 2 resolves several bugs reported in earlier versions, contributing to improved system stability. Key fixes include:

A bug that caused inconsistent real-time updates of the cellular reception icon has been partially addressed. While the issue has been reduced, some users still report occasional inaccuracies. Warranty UI: Problems with the warranty information page persist for certain users, despite previous attempts to resolve this issue in earlier updates.

While these fixes enhance the overall user experience, the presence of unresolved issues suggests that further refinements may be necessary before the final release. Apple’s ongoing efforts to address these problems highlight its commitment to improving system reliability.

What This Means for You

For developers and early adopters, iOS 18.5 Beta 2 provides a glimpse into Apple’s continuous efforts to refine its operating system. The update prioritizes stability and usability, addressing specific pain points without introducing major new features. However, the potential impact on battery performance and device temperature should be closely monitored to ensure optimal functionality.

Everyday users will notice practical improvements in core apps, such as the Mail and Photos apps, which now offer greater control and a more streamlined experience. AirPods Max users, in particular, will benefit from the resolution of the USB-C audio bug, allowing a more seamless and high-quality listening experience.

Looking Ahead

Apple’s approach with iOS 18.5 Beta 2 underscores its commitment to incremental improvements rather than sweeping changes. This developer beta reflects a deliberate focus on addressing user feedback and enhancing system reliability through targeted fixes and performance optimizations. While the update may not introduce fantastic features, it highlights Apple’s dedication to refining the user experience.

For those considering installing the beta, it is important to weigh the benefits of the updates against potential risks, such as increased device temperatures. For most users, waiting for the public beta or final release may be the best course of action to ensure a stable and optimized experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



