Another Look at iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 (Video)

Apple has released the highly anticipated iOS 18 Developer Beta 2, bringing a host of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes to the table. This update, which also encompasses changes for other Apple operating systems, is designed to elevate the user experience and optimize performance across devices. Let’s dive into the details of what iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 has to offer. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more information on this new beta.

Update Specifics and Modem Firmware

The iOS 18 Beta 2 update comes in at a substantial 1.44 GB and introduces a new build number, 22A5297f. Notably, the modem firmware has been upgraded from version 2.1.0 to 2.3.0, signaling advancements in connectivity and overall stability.

Exciting New Features and Enhancements

iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 brings a range of exciting new features and enhancements to the table:

App Store Icon: The introduction of a dark mode icon ensures a seamless alignment with the overall dark mode aesthetic.

The introduction of a dark mode icon ensures a seamless alignment with the overall dark mode aesthetic. Control Center: Expect significant changes, including a press-and-hold action for the power icon, a streamlined Shazam icon menu, enhanced search functionality, and a new glyph for personal hotspot.

Expect significant changes, including a press-and-hold action for the power icon, a streamlined Shazam icon menu, enhanced search functionality, and a new glyph for personal hotspot. iPhone Mirroring: Users can now control and receive notifications from their Mac even when their iPhone is locked. This feature is accessible via Settings > General > AirPlay & Continuity > iPhone Mirroring.

Users can now control and receive notifications from their Mac even when their iPhone is locked. This feature is accessible via Settings > General > AirPlay & Continuity > iPhone Mirroring. RCS Messaging: A toggle for RCS messaging has been introduced, although it is not yet fully functional.

A toggle for RCS messaging has been introduced, although it is not yet fully functional. SharePlay Screen Sharing: While not completely operational, this feature allows users to share their screen during FaceTime calls.

UI Refinements and Settings Updates

iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 also brings a wealth of user interface refinements and settings updates:

Dark Mode Icons: Default app icons now embrace dark mode, enhancing visual consistency across the interface.

Default app icons now embrace dark mode, enhancing visual consistency across the interface. Siri Section: The Siri interface has been refreshed with a more compact platter and streamlined verbiage.

The Siri interface has been refreshed with a more compact platter and streamlined verbiage. Photos App: A new “Show Shared with You” option simplifies the process of viewing shared content.

A new “Show Shared with You” option simplifies the process of viewing shared content. Lock Screen Customization: Open app shortcut functionality has been further refined.

Open app shortcut functionality has been further refined. iPadOS Changes: Alternative app stores have been introduced, along with EU-specific modifications.

Alternative app stores have been introduced, along with EU-specific modifications. Accessibility Settings: Updates include a new music haptics icon and an improved eye-tracking description.

Updates include a new music haptics icon and an improved eye-tracking description. iCloud Settings: The badge text has been updated to “subscriber iCloud.”

The badge text has been updated to “subscriber iCloud.” Auto-Lock Warning: A new energy usage warning appears when the “Never” setting is selected for auto-lock.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 addresses several bugs while acknowledging some known issues:

Resolved Issues: Portrait capture and camera functions after boot have been rectified, and Control Center empty pages and widget issues have been resolved.

Portrait capture and camera functions after boot have been rectified, and Control Center empty pages and widget issues have been resolved. Known Issues: Visual bugs persist when switching between light and dark modes, Screen Time functionality remains broken, and emoji tapbacks in SMS group chats are not working.

Performance and Future Updates

Initial Geekbench scores suggest lower multicore performance, likely due to background processes running in the beta version. Looking ahead, the next iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 is anticipated around July 8th or 9th, with a public beta expected by mid-July. Apple Intelligence features are slated for later betas or the final release in 2025.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 represents a significant step forward, offering a wealth of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. As developers and enthusiasts explore this update, they can look forward to a more refined and efficient user experience across Apple devices.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals